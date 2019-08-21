Seth Hurwitz, Owner of 9:30 and the Anthem, Charged With Soliciting Prostitution

Seth Hurwitz was arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution, Montgomery County police said Wednesday. Hurwitz is a giant in DC entertainment: His company I.M.P. owns the 9:30 Club and the Anthem and manages and books Merriweather Post Pavilion and the Lincoln Theatre.

Police say Hurwitz, 60, attempted to procure sex from a massage therapist on August 15, then texted and phoned her the next day asking her to come to his home in Bethesda. Montgomery County vice and intelligence unit detectives sat in on a phone call during which Hurwitz said he would pay for sexual favors, the cops say. When he arrived at the massage business Wednesday, he was arrested. He’s since been released on bond.

The police say that “Due to statements Hurwitz made during conversations with the victim about having similar arrangements with other women, investigators believe that there may be additional victims” and that anyone with more information should call 240-773-5958.

An I.M.P. representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a breaking story. This post will be updated.