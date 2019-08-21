The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (8/24-8/25)

Hillandale

Where: 3629 T St. NW

How much: $2,395,000

When: Sunday, August 25 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This 3,800 square-foot residence includes five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths throughout four floors. A private backyard patio is perfect for outdoor grilling, and the kitchen features marble countertops and a spacious island.

Truxton Circle

Where: 57 N St. NW, PH 525

How much: $1,149,900

When: Saturday, August 24 from 12 to 4 PM

Why: This penthouse loft features floor-to-ceiling glass windows and spectacular views, plus an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Petworth

Where: 4324 14th St. NW, #1

How much: $729,000

When: Sunday, August 25 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This Petworth space includes a wide, open-concept living room and kitchen with hardwood flooring throughout, and there’s marble detailing in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Kalorama

Where: 2007 Wyoming Ave. NW, #12

How much: $599,000

When: Saturday, August 24 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This lofted, high-ceiling apartment is part of the newly renovated residence The Cooper. The one-bed, one-and-a-half bath space includes skylight windows for plenty of natural light.

Arlington

Where: 1319 S Walter Reed Dr., #19104

How much: $295,000

When: Saturday, August 24 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This one-bed, one-bath apartment right off of Arlington’s Columbia Pike shopping district features an upgraded kitchen, plus new flooring and wall paint.

