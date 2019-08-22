Shop Leather Slippers Handmade in Tunisia at a 14th Street Pop-Up This Weekend

Osay's collection of goods from Mediterranean and Middle Eastern artisans will be at Salt & Sundry.

Get a kickstart on your fall shopping this weekend at Salt & Sundry’s new pop-up. Friday through Sunday, the 14th Street store will host the company Osay, which carries clothing, jewelry, accessories, and home goods by emerging designers from the Middle East and Mediterranean.

The company was founded by French-Tunisian model Kenza Fourati, whose line of handmade La Babouche leather slides will be for sale, too. Salt & Sundry owner Amanda McClements got to know Fourati through her husband, MSNBC correspondent Ayman Mohyeldin, who was a foreign correspondent with McClements’ boyfriend, CNN correspondent Alexander Marquardt.

“She was yearning for an understanding of what she was buying and where the story was coming from,” says McClements of Fourati. “That was one of the reasons she launched the collection—to work with artisans in Tunisia, where she’s from, and to present a different aspect of the Middle East to a US audience.”

The pop-up will kick off Thursday evening with a launch party from 5 to 8 PM, where Fourati, who is based in New York, will be in attendance. It’s open to the public, and guests can sip on mint tea and other refreshments as they check out the Osay goods.

And keep your eyes peeled for other Salt & Sundry pop-ups—McClements says they have a few in the works.

Salt & Sundry; 1625 14th St.

Join the conversation!