September 2019 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. (Punctuation used in this clue, casually)
7. Becomes unnavigable in winter, as a river
13. Start of a hypothetical question
19. “Situation under control”
20. Albania’s capital
21. “The thing I’m pointing at”
22. Escargots prepared by a Veep? (1989–93)
24. Place for a Warrior II pose
25. Sec. Sonny Perdue is its head
26. Court
27. Put off
29. Dunham of Girls
30. Plural suffix with employ or absent
31. Shiny objects in a Veep’s collection? (1949–53)
36. Brother of Maggie Simpson
37. Votes for
38. “I’m ___ you!” (“You don’t fool me!”)
39. “All ___!” (shout heard on a train platform)
42. Bakery items
43. Gave into, as an impulse
48. Insults that got a Veep into a duel? (1801–05)
50. ___ and aahs
51. Robert De ___
52. One of the largest First Nations tribes in Canada
53. Where some RNs work
54. Does it wrong
55. Like some possessions
57. Puts down
60. “___ my wits’ end!”
61. Attack to sack
62. Music producer Brian
63. Parts of a contract a Veep wrote up? (1925–29)
66. Whitney or Manning
69. Gets closer to
71. Stadium shouts
72. Vacation excursion
74. “I’m not the one being irrational here, right?”
76. Yew or fir, for instance
77. Amigo
78. Newswoman Cosby
79. Score more points than
80. Sharpen
81. Loud sounds made by a Veep? (1993–2001)
84. Steers
87. To a great degree
88. Habitat for Humanity builds them
89. “Encore!”
90. Parking penalty
91. Alternative to Irish Spring
92. Streaks in the sky that make a Veep wonder? (1977–81)
98. “This is so frustrating . . .”
101. Olfactory unpleasantness
102. Movie under 40 minutes
103. Michael Che’s show, briefly
104. You, long ago
105. 1970 album with “Get Back”
108. Items in a Veep’s trail mix? (1969–73)
112. Removed, as a page from a book
113. Grow choppers
114. Sturdy brand of paper plate
115. “Hold on”
116. Adoptable kittens
117. Guard
Down
1. Irritation
2. Give reason to grin
3. They may be rocky or dusty
4. “Only Time” singer
5. Zero, on the pitch
6. Custodians
7. “No problem”
8. Baseball’s Reds, on scoreboards
9. 2.53, for Max Scherzer in 2018
10. Accepted a proposal
11. “___ you’ve got a better idea”
12. Personal histories
13. “Never heard of that person”
14. Witch
15. To any degree
16. Marisa of Spider-Man: Far From Home
17. Nonsensical
18. Cheeses often cubed
21. Cruel rulers
23. Variety
28. Historical periods
31. H Street has a lot of them
32. Dragons’ homes
33. Keeps watch over
34. 66 or 270, for example (abbr.)
35. Sent down for the count
36. Less hidden
39. Opening quintet
40. Martin Van ___
41. Portlander, for example
42. Kate Spade item
43. It comes from the heart
44. Part of ICU or CPU
45. 2 Amys and Menomale, e.g.
46. Material at a refinery
47. Wordless greeting
49. Luxury hotel chain
50. Some law-school exams
54. Host
55. Said “Guilty,” say
56. Bailiff’s command
58. Smith of economics
59. Truth’s alternative
60. One of many in the Chesapeake
61. It’s usually not a hit
64. Skin issues
65. Bookie’s crime, often
67. Petrol amount
68. Phrase heard at a bridge game
70. Ending for bachelor
73. Fish with a rainbow variety
74. Its CEO is Ginni Rometty
75. Bering or Barents, for example
76. Separate the wheat from the chaff
77. Tunnel-making machine
80. “Nothing more for us, thanks”
81. Fellow
82. Scores tons of runs against
83. Friends friend
85. Thespian Thurman
86. Guardians of the Galaxy ___ 2
87. Producer of reds and whites
90. Blank on
91. Element number 30
92. ___ bene (Italian for “very well”)
93. Movie-theater name
94. ___-Dame de Paris (famed cathedral)
95. Puts on a clothesline
96. Layers of paint
97. Foolish folks
98. Treaty of ___ (it ended the War of 1812)
99. Crew team member
100. Out of practice
104. ___ Mints (kind of Girl Scout cookie)
106. Nail’s place
107. Member of Tampa Bay’s NFL team, in headlines
109. H, to Herodotus
110. “How come?”
111. Preferred pronoun for some