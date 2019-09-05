Arlington

Where: 4273 38th St., N., Arlington, Va.

How much: $2,645,000

When: Sunday, September 8 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: It’s brand-new construction with more than 6,000 square feet of space. The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom, luxury spread has a huge open floorplan, a master bath with a double-shower and a soaking tub, and white-oak floors and accents throughout.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1454 Belmont St., NW, #12

How much: $997,000

When: Sunday, September 8 from 2:30 to 5:30 PM

Why: Because it has dramatic 20-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that look out to sweeping city views. The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom loft is just a couple blocks north of U Street, and it also recently had a price reduction.

Silver Spring

Where: 2021 Osborn Dr., Silver Spring, Md.

How much: $795,000.

When: Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Why: The 1937 Tudor is full of historic character, but was also recently remodeled and expanded. It has five bedrooms (including one on the first floor), three bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, and a finished basement.

University Park

Where: 4411 Tuckerman St., University Park, Md.

How much: $525,000.

When: Sunday, September 8 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Why: It’s a Sears kit house with tons of charm. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow has a spacious, columned front porch, nine-foot ceilings on the main floor, and hardwood floors.

Georgetown

Where: 2500 Q St., NW, #412

How much: $380,000

When: Sunday, September 8 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Why: It’s close to the West End and Farragut North and surprisingly spacious. The one-bedroom, one-bath unit totals more than 1,000 square feet, plus it has park views from every window, two garage parking spots included in the list price, and nice light.

