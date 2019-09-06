Our 5 Favorite Impossible Burgers Around DC



About Eat Great Cheap 2019 This article is a part of Washingtonian’s Eat Great Cheap feature, our annual list of where to eat (and not break the bank) right now. Our food editors put together the best new restaurants around DC where you can find Detroit-style pizza, Japanese egg-salad sandwiches, chicken-nugget-filled tacos, and more—for $25 or less per person. More from Eat Great Cheap 2019



Out: lentil patties. In: plant-based burgers that taste, smell, and grill up medium-rare like beef. Pro tip: Unless you’re vegan, skip the nut cheeses and “vrioche” buns—science hasn’t come that far.

Large Mack at American Son

Chef Tim Ma loves Big Macs—hence his vegan, special-sauce-slathered homage, offered to late-night diners at the progressive Eaton DC hotel. Find it Thursday starting at 10, Friday and Saturday at 10:30. 1201 K St., NW.

Impossible Melt at Bareburger

This NYC-based chain has both omnivore and vegan menus. We love this faux patty melt with American cheese and caramelized onions. 1647 20th St., NW.

BBQ Bacon Burger at Fare Well

Doron Petersan—behind the meatless diner and vegan bakery Sticky Fingers—dishes up a decadent burger with caramelized onions, tangy barbecue sauce, and shiitake “bacon.” 406 H St., NE.

Sweet & Spicy Club Burger at Quarry House Tavern

Any of this dive bar’s 11 burgers can be ordered with an Impossible patty on a squishy potato bun. Try one with Gouda, chili mayo, tomato, avocado, and (it’s dark, no one cares) real bacon. 8401 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring.

This local chain hews to tradition with a house-made bun and an Impossible patty cooked to your preference. We like medium-rare plus real cheddar. Multiple area locations.

