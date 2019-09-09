Health

Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: September 9 – 15

Written by
| Published on
iStock.

Monday

Take your downward dog outside at tonight’s Yoga in the Garden event at Josephine Butler Parks Center. Bring a mat and water—class begins at 6 PM.
2437 15th St. NW

Tuesday

Head to Rockville Town Square for an outdoor workout hosted by Gold’s Gym. Tonight will feature a bootcamp-style CX/Grit workout, which kicks off at 7 PM.
200 E Middle Ln., Rockville 

Wednesday

The Golden Triangle BID will host a free body-sculpting class tonight in Farragut Square. Class begins at 5:30 PM, and you should wear sneakers.
Connecticut Avenue and K Street NW

Thursday

Meet up with the Lululemon crew to head out on a group run with a Vida fitness trainer. The run will range from three-to-five miles and begins at 7 PM.
300 Tingey St. SE

Saturday

Start your weekend with a free waterfront yoga class at The Wharf. The flow starts at 9 AM, and you’ll get a treat from Toastique, too.
760 Maine Ave. SW

Get Our Health Newsletter

How to stay fit, eat smart, and live well in Washington.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day