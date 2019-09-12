Where to Watch Your Favorite NFL Football Teams Around DC

It’s that time of year again: the kids are back at school and NFL football is back in action. While it’s not a stretch to find a bar showing the Redskins or Baltimore Ravens, plenty of other teams have a place (or two) to call home.

If you don’t see your team on this list, don’t worry. Many of these bars—as well as others like Crystal City Sports Pub and First Down Sports Bar—take large party reservations for groups of fans and show multiple teams.

Baltimore Ravens: Caddies Bar and Grill

4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

If you can’t make it to Baltimore for a game, Caddies has more than 50 screens to view the action. The Bar also offers brunch from 11 AM to 3:30 PM on the weekends with $20 bottomless mimosas, bloody Marys, and screwdrivers.

Buffalo Bills: Grand Central

2447 18th St. NW

The Bills Mafia will feel right at home at this Adams Morgan hangout, which is decked out in Buffalo sports paraphernalia. On Sundays, the bar offers happy hour from noon to 5 PM with deals like $5 domestic drafts and $6 house wine and craft drafts.

Carolina Panthers: Mission Navy Yard

1221 Van St., SE

This Mexican bar and restaurant may face Nationals Park but Panthers fans call it home during the season. On game day, Mission offers $8 wings, $6 rail drinks, and $8 Mission margaritas among other deals.

Chicago Bears: Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE

The Bears offense may have gotten to a less than auspicious start to the season but that’s no reason to despair (yet). Commiserate with your fellow Packers-hating compatriots over $15 Goose Island pitchers and massive $17.98 platters of wings.

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bottom Line

1716 I St., NW

The Bengals are switching it up this year after three straight losing seasons with new head coach Zac Taylor at the helm. With deals like $6 chili-cheese fries and $12 Miller Lite pitchers, fans can save their game day jitters for the on-field play.

Cleveland Browns: Fadó Irish Pub

808 7th St., NW

While this Irish pub is better known for European “football,” Browns crowds—and the official DC Browns Backers Club—have been known to frequent the bar. Bonus: Fadó opens early for soccer on the weekends and offers $15 bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys during brunch.

Related These Are the Best Bars in Washington Right Now

Dallas Cowboys: Parlay Sports Lounge

2321 18th St., NW

No need to guess where this bar’s loyalty lies – if you couldn’t tell from the decor, Cowboys Nation makes it loud and clear. Expect beer buckets and wings when you stop by.

Denver Broncos: Stoney’s P Street

1433 P St., NW

With Joe Flacco at the helm of the Bronco’s offense this season, fans are looking for a turnaround this year. Stoney’s is the perfect place to follow the action, offering $14 Bud Light pitchers and $10 “pig pile” nachos.

Detroit Lions: Capitol Lounge

229 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Creatively named dishes like Dancakes Orlovsky and Calvin Johnson’s Wings are telling of the team loyalty here. For drinks, the bar offers $4 Bud Light, $5 Goose Island, and $6 Bell’s.

Green Bay Packers: Hamilton’s Bar & Grill

233 2nd St., NW

With Leinenkugel on tap, tots, and cheese curds galore, this bar brings a little taste of Wisconsin to the District. Packers fans should feel right at home on game day as the brick space rocks plenty of green and yellow.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Penn Quarter Sports Tavern

639 Indiana Ave., NW

There’s been a sea of changes for Jaguars fans with the signing of QB Nick Foles and Buffalo Billiards‘ untimely demise. Luckily they can kick off the season on the right foot with $16 Miller Lite pitchers and $5 loaded fries.

Kansas City Chiefs: Blackfinn

1620 I St., NW

At Blackfinn downtown, Chiefs fans can take on $30 Dos Equis towers or grab some totchos and wings while they watch reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes work his magic.

Miami Dolphins: Solly’s

1942 11th St., NW

Chances are you’ll find some ‘fins faithful at this U Street Corridor hangout. Expect low prices on pours and bar bites like poutine and nachos.

Minnesota Vikings: Siné Irish Pub

1301 S Joyce St., Arlington

The cheery Irish pub plays host to the Vikings’ Northern Virginia contingent during the season. On Sundays, brunch runs until 3 PM with $1 mimosas and $3 bloody Marys.

New England Patriots: Dirty Water

816 H St., NE

You don’t have to look far to find Patriots fans (and haters) – but why not go for the full Massachusetts experience? The Boston-themed bar will open at 11 AM for NFL Sundays and offer happy hour specials including $7 Budweiser pitchers and $18 unlimited margaritas.

New Orleans Saints: Little Miss Whiskey’s

1104 H St., NE

This funky hangout airs every Saints game during the season and boasts an impressive array of beer options. The fleur-de-lis trinkets and Big Easy decor only add to the viewing experience.

New York Jets: Irish Channel

500 H St., NW

While Jets fans pray for the USWNT’s Carli Lloyd to take over for their kicker, they can enjoy a pint at this cozy Irish joint. Watching with a group? The pub offers $5 mimosas, bloody Marys, and screwdrivers on weekends from 9 AM to 3 PM.

Oakland Raiders: Lou’s City Bar

1400 Irving St., NW

This sprawling sports bar boasts 24 taps, 23 HD screens, and a number of seating options—the perfect place for a watch party. Tennessee Titans fans should also check out this bar.

Philadelphia Eagles: District Anchor

1900 M St., NW

Though it’s safe to say DC isn’t the most receptive place for Philly fans, your “Go Birds!” cheer won’t feel out of place here. Eagles have migrated here since the closing of Sign of the Whale.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Johnny Pistolas

2333 18th St., NW

Yinzers, unite! Steelers games will play on a 150-inch projector screen with full sound. Plus the bar offers $4 Bud Light and Budweiser, $6 house margaritas, and an array of game day snacks.

San Francisco 49ers: The Town Tavern

2323 18th St., NW

Jimmy Garoppolo is back in action and so too are 49ers watch parties at this pub. On Sundays, Town Tavern offers $5 domestic bottles and a $20 wing-and-pitcher combo.

Seattle Seahawks: Penn Quarter Sports Tavern

639 Indiana Ave., NW

This DC sports haven is partial to the Redskins, but has been known to host to Seahawks fans as well. Perhaps credit tasty halftime snacks like mac n’ cheese balls and nachos.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Arlington Rooftop Bar & Grill

2424 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

For the past couple of seasons, Bucs fans have congregated at this lofty hangout. On game days, the kitchen offers deals like $10 wings and $8 nachos alongside $18 pitchers.

Don’t see your favorite team hangout? Email me at mrundlett@washingtonian.com.

Join the conversation!