Georgetown

Where: 3329 Prospect St., NW, #6

How much: $4,495,000

When: Sunday, September 15 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: Its an 1880 historic remodel in Georgetown’s red-brick Wormley School, complete with an elevator and climate-controlled wine cellar. This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom luxury penthouse has an open kitchen-living area, marble bathroom with a soaking tub, and is drenched in natural light.

Columbia Heights

Where: 2719 13th St., NW, #2

How much: $1,499,900

When: Sunday, September 15 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: Because it has a private, 900-square-foot rooftop deck with an outdoor sound system and mood lighting that was featured on HGTV, and an additional balcony. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom condo also includes custom glass cabinetry, a gas fireplace, and comes with solar panels.

Del Ray

Where: 209 Uhler Ter., Alexandria

How much: $899,900

When: Sunday, September 15 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: This Colonial farmhouse in Del Ray is full of charming features, such as the spacious front porch with a swing. Inside, you’ll find three bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

Capitol Hill

Where: 10 14th St., SE

How much: $718,500

When: Saturday, September 14 from 9:30-10:30 AM, 1:00-3:00 PM

Why: Because this cute, cottage-like rowhouse is just a block away from Lincoln Park. The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home features exposed brick, a stylish wallpapered powder room, and was designed to optimize its 818 square feet.

Kalorama

Where: 1835 Phelps Pl., NW, #41

How much: $475,000

When: Sunday, September 15 from 1:00-4:00 PM

Why: This one-bedroom, one-bath co-op has an all-new kitchen, crown molding in every room, and treetop views. Plus, that damask wallpaper is giving serious Gatsby vibes.

