Tig Notaro Will Host a Homecoming Show for DC-Area Comedians at This Year’s Bentzen Ball

Bentzen Ball, Washington’s funniest festival, will host a DC Comedy Homecoming show on October 26 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. Comics taking the stage were born, raised, or started their careers around DC. The event’s master of ceremony is comedian Tig Notaro, who has curated the festival with Brightest Young Things for the past 10 years.

“DC has always been a great place to try out new material and talent,” Notato says. “The audience is very smart.”

The line-up includes DC, Maryland, and Virginia natives like Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah, stand up comedian Aparna Nancherla, and 30 Rock‘s Judah Friedlander. Acts like Nancherla and Rory Scovel performed in the festival’s first year.

Pharoah says he’ll include Virginia references in his set, especially jokes about his hometown Chesapeake.

“It means everything to be able to headline in the DMV,” Pharaoh says. “I look forward to it because it feels like a homecoming game. I just hope I can put as many points on the board as possible while I perform for my folks.”

Tickets for the event are $25. Door open at 7 PM and the show starts at 8:30 PM. Bentzen Ball will be from October 24 to October 27.