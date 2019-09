Vanilla Beane has spent the last 40 years working out of her Manor Park shop, Bené Millinery. Creating hats “keeps me going,” she says. “If I stayed home, I would go mad.” With her 100th birthday on the way, here are a few of her head toppers.

