Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: September 16 – 22

Tuesday

Get your Zumba on tonight at a free workout with Gold’s Gym. The outdoor class will be held at Rockville Town Square and begins at 7 PM.

200 East Middle Ln., Rockville

Wednesday

Join Pure Barre for a pop-up class in Falls Church. Plan to show up at the Downtown Plaza at 4:45 PM for the 5 PM class with a mat. RSVP ahead of time, as spots are limited.

100 block of West Broad Street, Falls Church

Thursday

Head to Marvin Gaye Park for an outdoor yoga flow starting at 6 PM. You only need to bring water and a mat.

411 Division Ave. NE

Saturday

Outdoor Voices will be stopping in DC on its Exercise Dress Tour for a Zumba-like class. Head to Yards Park at 11 AM to join over 1,000 of your closest friends for a dance workout.

355 Water St. SE

Sunday

The Montgomery Mall Lululemon crew will be taking off for a run today through Rock Creek Park. The 30-to-45 minute jog will begin at 9 AM.

Meet at the intersection of Beach Drive and Cedar Lane

