October 2019 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. They’re raised by the Amish
6. Wrote with fraudulent intent, as a bad check
11. Time in the tub
15. Lose your footing
19. Devoured
20. Nonsensical
21. Drink brand with a polar-bear mascot
22. Bread made into chips
23. Vice-presidential candidate who ran in 1983 (3:30:18)
25. Game-show host who ran in 2011 (4:37:11)
27. Humorous Schumer
28. Brockovich played by Roberts
29. Meteorologist Whelan
31. ___ Morgan (Woodley Park neighbor)
32. Prefix with liter or gram
34. Quarterback Rodgers
35. Core customers
37. Billionaire who ran in 1994 (4:29:15)
41. Save for later
45. Spheres in samosas
46. They turn into ferns
47. Lunch and brunch, say
48. “___ in ‘Charlie’ ” (clarifying phrase when spelling something over the phone)
49. ___ tots
51. Parka feature
52. Type of ray
53. Criticize pettily
54. Halloween party decoration
56. Too far left or right, like a field-goal attempt
57. Buddy of Buckwheat
59. Sailfish feature
60. Headliner
63. Foolish people
64. Annual DC event run in October, in which each of the celebs in the theme entries finished in the given time
69. Evil spirit
70. Horror-movie sounds
71. “That’s not good”
72. Gets rid of a political rival, one way
74. “Take ___ a compliment!”
75. Guiding beliefs
80. Tarzan’s transportation
81. The Chesapeake & Ohio, e.g.
83. Use a scale from 1 to 10, say
85. Yemen’s capital
86. Part of a hosp.
87. Washington City ___
88. Paris for fashion and Vegas for gambling, for instance
90. Shadow
91. Had to pay up
93. Governor who ran in 2005 (4:37:29)
95. 20th-century rival of 105-across
96. Dependable
97. Not tricked by
98. Raise red flags
101. Wide receiver’s shout
103. Acting Hatcher
105. 20th-century rival of 95-across
108. The Lord of the Rings actor who ran in 2014 (4:30:56)
110. Former mayor who ran in 2008 (3:37:20)
113. Horrible beast
114. Item in a pottery studio
115. ___ onto (tries to become part of, as a social group)
116. Introducer of acts
117. ___ of (adoring)
118. Wouldn’t hurt ___ (is very gentle)
119. So small
120. Numbers for two
Down
1. Mexico’s ___ Peninsula
2. Part of a molecule
3. Chug Gatorade, say
4. She inhabits a habit
5. Talk
6. Aussie’s neighbor
7. ___ instant (very quickly)
8. Besmirch
9. Made (oneself) liked
10. Wishes
11. Rival of Warren and Harris
12. Half ___ (size of a big lawn)
13. Defunct magazine whose covers once featured Leif Garrett and Debbie Gibson
14. Cut, as wood
15. Some kings and queens
16. Milan money, pre-euro
17. Object
18. Is worth it
24. Chess games without a loser
26. Lima houses
30. Myrna of The Thin Man
33. Stand for an artist
34. ___-Caribbean music
36. Tome with Nome and Rome
37. Goes (for)
38. Word before oil or performance
39. Galaxy alternatives
40. Half a day after midnight
41. Germantown’s ___ Valley High School
42. “You’re not allowed to do that!” retort
43. Dim
44. Awards won in 2019 by Alex Morgan and Patrick Mahomes
47. ___ Organ (venerable bar in 31-across)
50. Make even better
52. Belarus’s capital
53. Dollars and dimes, e.g.
55. Roof material
56. Diaper-changer’s needs
58. Feature of a good tearjerker
60. Mason’s material
61. Common font
62. Canadian Justin
64. Tulum’s country
65. Good grade
66. Thor or Aquaman, for example
67. Sturdy brand of paper plate
68. Historic period
69. Impish tyke
73. Strikebreakers
75. Hankering
76. Drink, as a cat might spilled milk
77. How table-tennis balls must be played
78. The Wizard of Oz surname
79. Where Gerald Ford got his law degree
82. Booze before chews
83. Start back up, as an old romance
84. Got 100 on
87. Starch often sauced
88. The first M of YMMV
89. Contempt
92. Made a left, say
93. Alternative to a Swiffer
94. Killed in a game of Clue, sometimes
96. Brother of Michael and Fredo
98. Since
99. Painful toy to step on
100. Be worthy of
102. Structure with a water wheel
103. Kaine and Cook, for two
104. No problem at all
106. Editor’s overrule
107. Votes in favor
109. ___ punk (genre for No Doubt)
111. Rand Paul’s father
112. Runner Down Under