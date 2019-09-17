October 2019 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. They’re raised by the Amish

6. Wrote with fraudulent intent, as a bad check

11. Time in the tub

15. Lose your footing

19. Devoured

20. Nonsensical

21. Drink brand with a polar-bear mascot

22. Bread made into chips

23. Vice-presidential candidate who ran in 1983 (3:30:18)

25. Game-show host who ran in 2011 (4:37:11)

27. Humorous Schumer

28. Brockovich played by Roberts

29. Meteorologist Whelan

31. ___ Morgan (Woodley Park neighbor)

32. Prefix with liter or gram

34. Quarterback Rodgers

35. Core customers

37. Billionaire who ran in 1994 (4:29:15)

41. Save for later

45. Spheres in samosas

46. They turn into ferns

47. Lunch and brunch, say

48. “___ in ‘Charlie’ ” (clarifying phrase when spelling something over the phone)

49. ___ tots

51. Parka feature

52. Type of ray

53. Criticize pettily

54. Halloween party decoration

56. Too far left or right, like a field-goal attempt

57. Buddy of Buckwheat

59. Sailfish feature

60. Headliner

63. Foolish people

64. Annual DC event run in October, in which each of the celebs in the theme entries finished in the given time

69. Evil spirit

70. Horror-movie sounds

71. “That’s not good”

72. Gets rid of a political rival, one way

74. “Take ___ a compliment!”

75. Guiding beliefs

80. Tarzan’s transportation

81. The Chesapeake & Ohio, e.g.

83. Use a scale from 1 to 10, say

85. Yemen’s capital

86. Part of a hosp.

87. Washington City ___

88. Paris for fashion and Vegas for gambling, for instance

90. Shadow

91. Had to pay up

93. Governor who ran in 2005 (4:37:29)

95. 20th-century rival of 105-across

96. Dependable

97. Not tricked by

98. Raise red flags

101. Wide receiver’s shout

103. Acting Hatcher

105. 20th-century rival of 95-across

108. The Lord of the Rings actor who ran in 2014 (4:30:56)

110. Former mayor who ran in 2008 (3:37:20)

113. Horrible beast

114. Item in a pottery studio

115. ___ onto (tries to become part of, as a social group)

116. Introducer of acts

117. ___ of (adoring)

118. Wouldn’t hurt ___ (is very gentle)

119. So small

120. Numbers for two

Down

1. Mexico’s ___ Peninsula

2. Part of a molecule

3. Chug Gatorade, say

4. She inhabits a habit

5. Talk

6. Aussie’s neighbor

7. ___ instant (very quickly)

8. Besmirch

9. Made (oneself) liked

10. Wishes

11. Rival of Warren and Harris

12. Half ___ (size of a big lawn)

13. Defunct magazine whose covers once featured Leif Garrett and Debbie Gibson

14. Cut, as wood

15. Some kings and queens

16. Milan money, pre-euro

17. Object

18. Is worth it

24. Chess games without a loser

26. Lima houses

30. Myrna of The Thin Man

33. Stand for an artist

34. ___-Caribbean music

36. Tome with Nome and Rome

37. Goes (for)

38. Word before oil or performance

39. Galaxy alternatives

40. Half a day after midnight

41. Germantown’s ___ Valley High School

42. “You’re not allowed to do that!” retort

43. Dim

44. Awards won in 2019 by Alex Morgan and Patrick Mahomes

47. ___ Organ (venerable bar in 31-across)

50. Make even better

52. Belarus’s capital

53. Dollars and dimes, e.g.

55. Roof material

56. Diaper-changer’s needs

58. Feature of a good tearjerker

60. Mason’s material

61. Common font

62. Canadian Justin

64. Tulum’s country

65. Good grade

66. Thor or Aquaman, for example

67. Sturdy brand of paper plate

68. Historic period

69. Impish tyke

73. Strikebreakers

75. Hankering

76. Drink, as a cat might spilled milk

77. How table-tennis balls must be played

78. The Wizard of Oz surname

79. Where Gerald Ford got his law degree

82. Booze before chews

83. Start back up, as an old romance

84. Got 100 on

87. Starch often sauced

88. The first M of YMMV

89. Contempt

92. Made a left, say

93. Alternative to a Swiffer

94. Killed in a game of Clue, sometimes

96. Brother of Michael and Fredo

98. Since

99. Painful toy to step on

100. Be worthy of

102. Structure with a water wheel

103. Kaine and Cook, for two

104. No problem at all

106. Editor’s overrule

107. Votes in favor

109. ___ punk (genre for No Doubt)

111. Rand Paul’s father

112. Runner Down Under