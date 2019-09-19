Kent

Where: 4901 Klingle St., NW

How much: $2,995,000

When: Sunday, September 22 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: Because it has a giant open kitchen—with built-in wine storage—that’s perfect for entertaining. The massive home is almost 7,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms (six full, two half) and sits on a corner lot with a two-car garage.

Mount Pleasant

Where: 1752 Lamont St., NW

How much: $1,650,000

When: Saturday, September 21 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: The four-story Victorian is on a tree-covered block—plus it has two decks and a back patio. Its modern interior includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms, hardwood floors, and fireplaces in both the living room and master suite.

Petworth

Where: 4329 3rd St., NW

How much: $889,000

When: Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: Because this updated four-bedroom rowhouse includes wide-plank floors, quartz countertops, and a front porch and back deck. Also: the lower-level has Airbnb potential with its own rear access, a bedroom, full-bath, and kitchenette.

Takoma Park, Md.

Where: 7512 Jackson Ave.

How much: $675,000

When: Sunday, September 22 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM

Why: Because this groovy 1950s Cape Cod—with three bedrooms and two baths—has been updated with eco-friendly energy-efficient appliances and bamboo flooring. Exposed beams throughout, and a Spanish tile feature wall are also draws.

H Street Corridor

Where: 1508 F St., NE, #6

How much: $474,900

When: Sunday, September 22 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: This brand-new condo has a full bath attached to both of its bedrooms, a modern interior, and hardwoods throughout. Plus, two private balconies make great settings for Sunday coffee.

