Home Design Line Serena & Lily Will Open Its First DC-Area Store Next Year

Washington fans of Serena & Lily’s clean, classic style will no longer have to resort to online ordering. The California-based home and design store will open its first DC-area location next spring in the Bethesda Row shopping center.

The 3,524-square-foot store will be located next to the restaurant Hawkers Asian Street Fare, and it will carry the furniture, bedding, and home goods the line has become known for.

And, if it’s anything like the other locations, the Bethesda store will be filled with the same clean, coastal-chic decor that’s made the brand a staple for design magazines and Instagram bloggers. (Just check out this House Beautiful tour of the line’s flagship store in Westport, Connecticut, to get an idea of what we’re talking about.)

Started in 2003 by Serena Dugan and and Lily Kanter in Sausalito, California, the lifestyle line operated solely online until it opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 2013. It now operates 11 stores across the country. The Bethesda location will be its 12th.

Serena & Lily; 7121 Bethesda Lane

