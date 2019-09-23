Every Time Bryce Harper Strikes Out This Week You Can Get a $3 Pizza

The Washington Nationals are in the thick of the NL Wild Card race, and despite being tied with Milwaukee for the top spot going into this week, the Nats haven’t exactly been performing at their best. But that’s not what fans are talking about as the team starts a five-game series against the Phillies at home on Monday night.

Instead, the buzz is about the pettiness local chain &pizza is displaying in a promo aimed at former-Nats star Bryce Harper. Every time Harper strikes out this week, &pizza will give out $3 pies for three minutes. Just text #UROUT to 200-03 when he strikes out and you’ll promptly receive a promo code for the deal. The deal is especially petty for another reason: &Pizza has two locations in Philly. (That means the chain is rooting against its own player, no?)

$3 pizzas? Yes indeed… Bryce Harper returns to DC tomorrow + we're celebrating with $3 pizzas. Whenever he strikes out, text #UROUT to #200-03 to get your code. RT to spread the word + get more info here: https://t.co/CN9Xdx6ECH pic.twitter.com/D7sQClBMAU — &pizza (@andpizza) September 22, 2019

How many cheap pizzas will you be able to order? Probably a lot since Harper is currently fourth in the league for strikeouts. Of course, the series is important for reasons other than, well… pizza. The Nats need to go 4-4 in their last eight games to clinch a spot in the Wild Card game—but who honestly cares about that when THREE-DOLLAR-PIZZA is on the line?

Washington kicks off the series against Philadelphia at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM.

I aspire to be this level of petty. https://t.co/lLhaba1BPO — 🇩🇴 MelPool (@melpoolcosplay) September 23, 2019

Join the conversation!