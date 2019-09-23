Health

Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: September 23 – 29

Photograph by aquacharra via Unsplash.
Monday

Hit the street this evening with DC Run Crew. They’ll host an outdoor HIIT and cardio workout at The Collection in Chevy Chase. Be ready to go at 7 PM.
5471 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase

Tuesday

Meet up for a group bike ride through Tenleytown with City Bikes. Bring your own bike—the ride begins at 1:15 PM.
2501 Champlain St. NW

Wednesday

Happy National Cooking Day! To celebrate the holiday, all Vida locations will host a free 30-minute ab workout followed by a 30-minute discussion with one of the gym’s nutritionists. Bonus: Mighty Meals will have some free snacks on-site. The workout begins at 5:30 PM.
Locations vary

Saturday

Today, the event Dancing is My Voice on the National Mall will attempt to break a world record for biggest Zumba class while also raising awareness about sexual violence and providing resources to survivors. Come sweat it out for a good cause at 11 AM.
Meet at the Lincoln Memorial 

Sunday

Ease into your Sunday with a free yoga flow at The Loft at the Georgetown Lululemon store. Class begins at 9 AM, and don’t forget to bring a mat.
3265 M St. NW

Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

