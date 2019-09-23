MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

LECTURE When the Soviet Union blocked road, rail, and water access to West Berlin during the Cold War, air travel was the only way to get supplies like food and coal to the West Berliners. The Spy Museum is hosting one of the original American members of the Berlin Airlift crew, C-54 Flight Engineer Ralph G. Dionne, who will discuss his experiences alongside Bernd von Kostka, curator at the Allied Museum in Berlin, and Hope M. Harrison, historian and Cold War expert. Free (RSVP required), 6:30 PM.

FILM The 2014 Brazilian film The Way He Looks is a coming-of-age story about a blind teenager trying to become more independent. Friendships and feelings change as he and his best friend get to know the new kid at school and maneuver their way around bullies—all set to an indie-rock soundtrack including tunes from Belle & Sebastian and The National. See the film at Suns Cinema. $10, 8 PM.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

DRINKS Learn about tequila at a tasting class at MXDC Cocina Mexicana. Try three different formats of the blue agave tequila Partida to learn how the aging process influences its taste. Tequilas will be paired with different tacos throughout the evening. At the end of the session, participants can choose their favorite in a margarita. $35, 6 PM.

THEATER Signature Theatre presents the Washington debut of Escaped Alone, a recent work from British playwright Caryl Churchill (Cloud 9, Top Girls). Four friends hang out in a lovely garden, casually chatting about everything from the mundane details of their lives to the alarming, apocalyptic disasters happening around them. Through November 3. $40-$90.

BOOKS Musician Patti Smith will share stories from her memoir, Year of the Monkey, at Lisner Auditorium. The book captures a nomadic year of her life coupled with her own Polaroid pictures; in addition to the reading, Smith will also perform some songs. (Note: There is no book signing at this event.) $30 (for the ticket and book), 7 PM.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

CRAFTS Make an origami plant and pot at this month’s Handi-Hour at the Renwick, inspired by the gallery’s current exhibits of botanical artwork: Ginny Ruffner’s “Reforestation of the Imagination” and the Michael Sherrill Retrospective. Get crafty while listening to live music and drinking beer from Denizens. 21+ only. $25, 5:30 PM.

THEATER Synetic Theater is reprising its popular production of The Tempest, complete with a pool and “splash zone” for the audience. Watch the tale of shipwrecked royalty and magical spirits, with dramatic choreography enhanced by the water on stage. Ponchos are provided for the splash zone, but if that isn’t your thing, there are plenty of dry seats too. Through October 20. $20-65.