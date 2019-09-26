Kent

Where: 5019 Klingle St., NW

How much: $2,750,000

When: Sunday, September 29 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Why: Because this nearly 7,000-square-foot Colonial is full of amenities including an elevator and a backyard pool. It also has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, and two fireplaces.

Bloomingdale

Where: 2118 Flagler Pl., NW

How much: $1,249,000

When: Sunday, September 29 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: This elegant rowhouse features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and is newly renovated. Outside, it includes a back deck and a sweet garden, fenced-in for privacy.

Alexandria

Where: 15 E Braddock Rd.

How much: $849,000

When: Sunday, September 29 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: Because this bright, stone farmhouse has an amazing backyard and it retains some of its 1930s charm. It’s got four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a finished basement.

Dupont Circle

Where: 1622 19th St., NW, #1

How much: $735,000

When: Sunday, September 29 from 12:00 to 3:00 PM

Why: The condo is close to metro, surprisingly spacious at more than 1,000 square feet, and it just had a price drop. It has one bedroom plus a den, two bathrooms, custom closets, and a recently redone kitchen, too.

Hyattsville

Where: 5500 40th Ave.

How much: $415,000

When: Sunday, September 29 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: Because this charming two-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow includes a cute front porch, hand-cut glass kitchen backsplash, and a plum tree in the yard. The upstairs attic space makes a unique master with its skylights and full en-suite bath.

