Here’s Where You Can Watch the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Finals

It’s been an exciting week for DC sports: the Mystics cemented their return to the WNBA finals, the Washington Nationals clinched a wild-card playoff spot, and the Redskins played a football game.

The Mystics will face off against the Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of the finals on Sunday at 3 PM. Whether you’re a seasoned supporter or a bandwagon fan, here’s what you need to know for game-day.

Where can I watch the Washington Mystics play?

By virtue of clinching the number one seed in the playoffs, the Mystics have home court advantage during the finals. They’ll be playing Games 1, 2, and a potential Game 5 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights. Tickets for Game 1 start at $94. If you’re planning on taking the Metro, hop on the Green Line and walk from the Congress Heights stop.

What if I can’t make it to the game?

Lucky for you, the best-of-five series will be broadcast on ESPN for Games 1 and 2, and on ABC for Game 3. If the team moves to Games 4 and 5, they will be aired on ESPN 2. You can also stream the games on the ESPN website.

Will any bars be screening the matchup?

If you’re hoping to grab a brew while watching the game, a number of DC bars are playing the finals. Yard House (812 7th St., NW) in Chinatown held a Mystics watch party during the semifinals, and plans to show the games during the finals as well. Game-day hubs Penn Quarter Sports Tavern (639 Indiana Ave., NW), Walters Sports Bar (10 N St., SE), and Lou’s City Bar (1400 Irving St., NW) will also be airing the games. In Navy Yard, craft beer haven The Brig (1007 8th St. SE) and Mission (1221 Van St., SE) will also be watch spots. For something more low-key, The Pug (1234 H St., NE) will be showing Mystics games with sound.

Pitchers’ sister bar A League of Her Own (2319 18th St., NW) is the perfect spot for LGBTQ sports fans to catch the playoffs – the Adams Morgan hangout has been playing Mystics games all season long.

What do I need to know about the Mystics?

This Mystics team had a historic regular season, winning the most games by at least 25 points in league history. This is their second consecutive run to the finals.

Elena Delle Donne was named WNBA MVP for the second time in her career, and for good reason. This season she became the first player in league history to shoot at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range, and 90 percent from the free throw line. In doing so, she joined the esteemed 50-40-90 club, which includes just eight other member, all from the NBA.

The Mystics are also just a fun team to watch – something DC could certainly use this week.

Guard Natasha Cloud is seen as the de facto hype woman for the team and spearheaded Delle Donne’s MVP campaign. Following Tuesday’s win, Cloud dropped to the floor to do push-ups, perhaps a reference to Las Vegas Aces’ Liz Cambage saying the team needed to hit the weight room.

.@T_Cloud4 appeared to respond to Liz Cambage's "get in the weight room" comments. pic.twitter.com/xBzR4iJGMS — espnW (@espnW) September 25, 2019

All things considered, the Mystics are giving the city a good chance at taking home hardware. And really, who doesn’t like winning?

Game 1 of the WNBA finals is on Sunday, September 29 at 3 PM at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Here’s the Mystics’ full playoff schedule:

Game 1: Sunday, September 29 at 3 PM. Home. (ESPN)

Game 2: Tuesday, October 1 at 8 PM. Home. (ESPN)

Game 3: Sunday, October 6 at 3:30 PM. Away. (ABC)

Game 4*: Tuesday, October 8 at 8 PM. Away. (ESPN2)

Game 5*: Thursday, October 10 at 8 PM. Home. (ESPN2)

*If either team does not win the best-of-five series in three games.

