On Saturday, October 5, eight local houses will be open to the public as a part of the third-annual DC-Metro Modern Home Tour. For now, take a look at four of the homes here. (And check back tomorrow to see the remaining four.)

The Ware Street House in Vienna

Designed by: Eurohouse LLC.

Built by: Govan Builders.

Photos by: Sean Shanahan.

This stop on the tour happens to be for sale. It’s brand new construction with five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 5,400 square feet of space, and a list price of $1,790,000.

The Highview Court House in Silver Spring

Designed by: KUBE Architecture with landscaping by Campion Hruby.

Built by: Think Make Build, with interior finishes by R Construction.

Photos by: Julia Heine Photography.

The 1950s home was originally designed by famed mid-century modern architect Charles Goodman. Now owned by one of KUBE’s principals, it was renovated five years ago. The remodel preserved the footprint of the original house, while including a new rear addition.

The Ellicott Street Gallery in Tenleytown

Designed by: Travis Price Architects.

Built by: Price-Brake Construction.

Photos by: Ken Wyner Photography.

The backyard structure was originally a shipping container. Now it’s used as an art gallery.

The 31st Street House in North Arlington

Designed by: Paola One Design.

Built by: Cornerstone.

Photos by: Tod Connell.

What started as a 1950s brick rambler was transformed into a light-filled six-bedroom house featuring a steel and glass staircase.

The tour is sponsored by the Modern Architecture + Design Society, listModern, and TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. It benefits the American Institute of Architecture Students University of Maryland chapter. All of the participating homes will be open from 11AM to 5PM on Saturday, October 5. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 on the day of the tour. Ages 10 and up are invited.

