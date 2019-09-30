MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

THEATER Signature Theatre’s “SigWorks”—a series of readings that highlights local playwrights’ new works—continues this year for its fifth season. The series kicks off this week with Strange Men by Will Snider, a play that follows the dynamic between an openly gay Peace Corps volunteer and an Indian man in a small town in Uganda. Free, 7 PM.

PODCAST The book podcast “Chatter on Books” will record at One More Page on Monday night. The episode will feature Washington Post writer Wil Haygood discussing his latest book, Tigerland: 1968-1969: A City Divided, a Nation Torn Apart, and a Magical Season of Healing, which follows a high school in Columbus, OH during segregation and explores how its athletic program could transcend racial divides. Free, 6 PM.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

BASEBALL The Washington Nationals didn’t have the greatest start to the season: the team had a miserable 19-31 record through the first 50 games. But the Nats turned it around, clinching a wildcard spot in this year’s postseason—with a 93-69 record, without big crowds in the stands. Third baseman Anthony Rendon notably commented on the lack of fan support after last Tuesday’s playoff-clinching win; prove him wrong when the Nats take on the Brewers in the NL Wild Card game at Nats Park, where Max Scherzer is the likely starting pitcher. $64-$464, 8:08 PM.

SCREENING Before Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home three Emmy Awards for her popular TV comedy Fleabag, she wrote and starred in a one-woman show of the same name. The Shakespeare Theatre Company is hosting screenings of Fleabag the play with its raunchy look at one woman’s life. Through October 6. $20.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

PERFORMANCE Disney On Ice’s show “Road Trip Adventures” runs through this weekend at EagleBank Arena. Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and crew will visit different Disney destinations, crossing paths with iconic characters along the way, such as Mary Poppins, Moana, Aladdin, and Bo Peep. Through October 6. $25-$90.

FILM Canadian biologist Anne Innis pioneered the study of animal behavior in the wild in South Africa in the 1950s. Despite her ground-breaking research and numerous published articles, she faced discrimination as a female scientist. After she was denied tenure at her university, she became a feminist activist as well as an animal behavior expert. The documentary The Woman Who Loves Giraffes, which screens on Wednesday at the Avalon, follows Innis (now Innis Dagg) through a trip back to the African continent to retrace her early research trip, reflecting on her life’s journey and the plight of giraffes. $12.75, 8 PM.