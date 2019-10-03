Real Estate

The Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (10/5-10/6)

Including a Charles Goodman-designed townhouse and a charming condo in Dupont's historic district.

Written by
| Published on
Photos courtesy of Bright MLS

Bethesda

5317 Blackistone Rd, Bethesda, MD 208165317 Blackistone Rd, Bethesda, MD 20816

Where: 5317 Blackistone Rd.
How much: $1,495,000
When:  Saturday, October 5 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM; Sunday, October 6 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because it has a sunroom and a screened-in porch, plus room for an au pair (or the in-laws) in the lower-level suite. In total, this house in the Westmoreland Hills neighborhood has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, lots of natural light, and a spacious yard.

Truxton Circle

1429 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington, DC 200011429 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

Where: 1429 New Jersey Ave., NW
How much: $999,000
When: Sunday, October 6 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: This luxurious three-bedroom, three-bathroom Victorian rowhouse has been updated with heated tile floors, black stainless steel appliances, and unique lighting features throughout. You can also rent out the downstairs, which has its own full kitchen.

Alexandria

2500 Sanford St, Alexandria, VA 223012500 Sanford St, Alexandria, VA 223012500 Sanford St, Alexandria, VA 22301

Where: 2500 Sanford St.
How much: $779,000
When: Sunday, October 6 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: This cute, red-brick Del Ray home was recently updated to include oak flooring, plus custom cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen. Choose from three porches or a back patio for relaxing.

Southwest Waterfront

294 N St SW, Washington, DC 20024

Where: 294 N St., SW
How much: $499,500
When: Sunday, October 6 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM
Why: Because it was designed by prominent mid-century modern architect Charles Goodman. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse features hardwoods throughout, original 1960s details, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors connecting the living room to the back patio.

Dupont Circle

1526 17th St NW #209, Washington, DC 200091526 17th St NW #209, Washington, DC 200091526 17th St NW #209, Washington, DC 20009

Where: 1526 17th St., NW, #209
How much: $365,000
When: Saturday, October 5 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM; Sunday, October 6 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM
Why: Because it’s in a charming Wardman building in Dupont’s historic district. The one-bedroom, one-bath condo also packs a surprising amount of storage—including three closets in the bedroom—into its 650-square-foot layout, and its nine-foot ceilings keep the place feeling light and airy.

Looking to Buy? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Looking to buy? Get a weekly list of the DC area’s best houses on the market.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Michaela Althouse
Michaela Althouse
Editorial Fellow

Michaela Althouse is an editorial fellow for the Washingtonian. Her previous work has been featured in Philadelphia Magazine and Technical.ly.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day