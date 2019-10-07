Health

Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: October 7 – 13

Image via Shutterstock.

Wednesday

Head to the Logan Circle Vida Fitness for a self-defense class. You’ll work with a trainer to learn moves you can use to protect yourself, while also breaking a sweat. The class begins at 5:15 PM.
1517 15th St. NW

Thursday

Join DC Capital Striders for a fun run along the W&OD trail. You’ll get to demo some new Adidas running shoes during the jog, and after, you’ll end at Road Runner Sports in Falls Church for raffles and treats.
1120 West Broad St., Suite D, Falls Church

Saturday

Get in the Halloween spirit with a yoga flow in Congressional Cemetery. Class will take place from 2 to 3 PM, and you only need to bring some water and a mat.
1801 E St. SE

Sunday

The Mosaic District Lululemon will host a free in-store yoga class this morning. Stick around afterwards—Caboose Brewing will be pouring beers. The flow kicks off at 9:30 AM. Don’t forget a mat!
2920 District Ave., Suite 105, Fairfax

Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

