The Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (10/12-10/13)

Including a Chevy Chase, DC Colonial and a Capitol Hill condo that both retain their vintage charm.

Dupont Circle

1511 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036

Where: 1511 16th St., NW
How much: $2,495,000
When:  Sunday, October 13 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because this 4,000-square-foot, 1800s rowhouse has three floors worth of updated charm. You’ll find four bedrooms and bathrooms; exposed brick, soapstone countertops, and a farmhouse sink in the kitchen; plus 11-foot ceilings and lots of natural light.

Arlington

3605 Military Rd, Arlington, VA 22207

Where:3605 Military Rd.
How much: $1,449,000
When: Saturday, October 12 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM; Sunday, October 13 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM
Why: This modern, recently renovated four-bedroom home in Bellevue Forest has vaulted ceilings that reach 18 feet high, a Sub-Zero “wine wall” in the kitchen, and several new decks. Two of its three bathrooms include soaking tubs.

Chevy Chase, DC

5407 32nd St NW, Washington, DC 20015

Where: 5407 32nd St., NW
How much: $889,000
When: Sunday, October 13 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because this cute, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath center-hall Colonial has tons of historic touches with modern updates. Downstairs includes a sunporch with skylights, and a suburban-sized deck in a DC zip code.

Brentwood

1306 W St NE, Washington, DC 20018

Where: 1306 W St., NE 
How much: $624,900
When: Sunday, October 13 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM
Why: This three-bedroom, two-bathroom rowhouse has a huge basement family room for entertaining, a great backyard complete with a pergola, and parking for two cars. It was totally remodeled in 2016.

Capitol Hill

121 13th St NE #201, Washington, DC 20002

Where: 121 13th St., NE, #201
How much: $449,000
When: Sunday, October 13 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because the condo is just about a block off Lincoln Park, and includes vintage details like multiple archways and honeycomb floor-tile in the kitchen. It was built in 1915, and has one bedroom and bathroom.

