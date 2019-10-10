News

The Mystics Are Hosting a Game 5 Watch Party Tonight

The Washington Mystics are one win away from their first WNBA title.

Credit: NBAE/Ned Dishman (courtesy of Mystics)

Brace yourself, DC sports fans—we’ve got another Game 5 less than 24 hours after the Nationals’ NLDS thriller.

The Washington Mystics are back at the Entertainment and Sports Arena for a do-or-die match against the Connecticut Sun. If they win it, they’ll secure the franchise’s first WNBA title. If they don’t win—well, Washington sports fans are well-acquainted with Game 5 heartbreak.

With a smattering of resale tickets available starting at $144, it might be hard to secure last-minute seats at the game. Not to worry—Events DC is hosting an official Game 5 viewing party at Gateway DC Pavilion (2700 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE). The event is free to the public, but you can RSVP for it here.

Starting at 6 PM, fans can put down a lawn chair or blanket and stake out prime real estate in front of the viewing screen. The watch party will have a live DJ and food from the Player’s Lounge, a Congress Heights eatery. If you’re bringing the kids along, they can try out the Monumental Sports pop-a-shot station or hang out with Mystics mascot Pax the Panda. Tip-off is at 8 PM.

To get to the watch party, fans can take the Metro to Congress Heights on the Green Line or drive to the pavilion, which has on-site paid parking. If the game exceeds the regular Metro operation hours, the trains will continue running for 20 minutes after the end of the game.

Following a wild Game 4 where the Mystics nearly overcame a 16-point halftime deficit, the title game against the Sun is sure to bring the excitement. On a scale of one to Kristi Toliver, how confident are you that the Mystics can run it back to win the WNBA title?

RSVP for the watch party at http://info.washingtonmystics.com/Game5WatchParty

Madeline Rundlett
Editorial Fellow

Madeline Rundlett is an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She previously covered All-Met sports for the Washington Post and was an editorial intern at The Hill. Madeline graduated from the George Washington University with a degree in Political Communication in 2019.

