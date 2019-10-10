THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

MUSEUMS Cuban artist collective Los Carpinteros will have several works on view at the Phillips Collection in the exhibit “Cuba Va!” See two of their video projects and some LED sculptural portraits that explore modern Cuban history. The artists will be at the gallery on Thursday night to talk about their work. “Cuba Va!”: Through 1/12, $12. Artist talk: 10/10, free, 6:30 PM.

BOOKS Rigorous classes were only half the struggle for the first women to attend Ivy League schools. Anne Gardiner Perkins (who was herself the first female editor-in-chief of the Yale Daily News) takes a look at the experiences of women at Yale in the late 1960s and early 1970s in her book Yale Needs Women, describing how these pioneers had to fight for changes in a male-dominated culture. Perkins will discuss those challenges at Kramerbooks with Carolyn Grillo, member of the Yale class of 1974. Free, 6:30 PM.

BASKETBALL The Mystics almost won it all on Tuesday night in the WNBA finals: Down 16 points at the half, the team rallied in the third quarter, outscoring the Connecticut Sun by 16 points to tie the score going into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the Sun ended up victorious and forcing a winner-take-all Game 5 on Thursday at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. $148 and up, 8 PM.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

MUSEUMS Johannes Vermeer, Rembrandt, Frans Hals are all lauded as the most notable painters of the Dutch Golden Age—but men weren’t the only artists who flourished in that time. The National Museum of Women in the Arts highlights the work of Dutch women in “Women Artists of the Dutch Golden Age,” showing paintings of typical subjects of the era (still lifes and portraits) created by Judith Leyster, Maria Sibylla Merian, Clara Peeters, and more. Through January 5. $10.

MUSEUMS The Smithsonian American Art Museum presents two different perspectives on the American bison with “Picturing the American Buffalo: George Catlin and Modern Native American Artists.” The exhibit shows 19th century painter George Catlin’s works alongside those by contemporary Native American artists. For many indigenous US cultures, the buffalo is celebrated with dances and ceremonies that honor the animals that were once a major source of food, clothing, and weapons. While both perspectives capture the majestic nature of these enormous beasts, Catlin’s outsider view perceived the buffalo as fleeting—capturing what he thought to be a way of life that European settlers would soon erase. In contrast, 20th century Native artists like Woodrow Crumbo, Awa Tsireh, and Paul Flying Eagle Goodbear colorfully depict the sacred bovine as an important part of indigenous cultures with a lasting impact. Through April 12. Free.

THEATER The permanent challenges of social media are the focus of the play Right To Be Forgotten, which opens with a world premiere at Arena Stage. Onstage, a man fights with tech companies to remove teenage mistakes that still linger on the internet. Through November 10. $82-$115.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

FESTIVAL The All Things Go Fall Classic at Union Market features live music alongside tons of local food vendors such as Rocklands and Jrink. Catch headliners CHVRCHES (Saturday) and Melanie Martinez (Sunday) as well as other artists—a full line-up of bands will start at 12:30 PM each day. Through October 13. $70 (single day) or $99 (two-day).

BEER One of the highest-quality beer festivals in the area, Snallygaster, returns on Saturday to Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd Street and 6th Street NW, with one big change from previous years: the admission ticket now grants unlimited tastings from the 150-plus breweries that will be pouring on site. Taste beers from top-notch breweries such as TRVE, Monkish, Burial, Cloudwater, and Equilibrium; food is available for purchase. $50, 2 PM – 6 PM.

HISTORY To celebrate the DC Punk Archive’s fifth anniversary, the DC Public Library is holding a celebration at the Georgetown Neighborhood Library. See materials from the Punk Archive (zines, concert footage, and posters) in the Peabody Room, then head outside to hear a concert by CORIKY (Amy Farina, Ian MacKaye, and Joe Lally), see music photographs from Antonia Tricarico, and make your own buttons at DIY tables. Free, 2:30 PM. CORIKY is at 4 PM.

MUSIC The Witt Black Music Foundation honors the memory of local guitarist Witt Black (Yesterday’s Saints) by inspiring kids to play music and providing lessons and guitars to those who can’t otherwise afford it. Atlas Brewery is hosting a benefit show for the Foundation featuring thrash band Battlecross, Gloom, and Iron Maiden tribute band Eyes of the Nile. Gently-used guitars will be accepted as donations at the door. $15, 6:30 PM.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

BOOKS Whistleblowers aren’t new—the first laws protecting them date back to 1778. In Whistleblowers: Honesty in America from Washington to Trump, international politics and economics professor Allison Stanger digs into the historical context of whistleblowing, exploring how this vocal civil disobedience serves as a central function of American democracy. She’ll speak at Politics and Prose about her research and likely touch on the unnamed people who have outed Trump’s questionable dealings with Ukraine. Free, 1 PM.

FILM The National Gallery of Art celebrates the centennial of filmmaker Shirley Clarke’s birth this month with screenings of her short films and two of her documentary portraits, all of which show her instincts for movement and telling the stories of her subjects. On 10/13, see her early short films, made from the 1930s to 1950s; on 10/26, the gallery will show her portraits of Robert Frost and Ornette Coleman. 10/13: 4 PM; 10/26: 2 PM & 4 PM. Free.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

BASEBALL Howie Kendrick redeemed himself on Wednesday night: after three(!) errors in the NLDS against the L.A. Dodgers, he hit a grand slam in the 10th inning to give the Nationals a victory and a ticket to the NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals. It will be the first NLCS appearance for the franchise since the team was based in Montreal, so head out to Nationals Park to see all the action in Game 3 on Monday. (Games 1 and 2 are in St. Louis on 10/11 and 10/12). $134 and up, time to be announced.

FESTIVAL Kids can learn about various cultures around the world at the Culturfied International Children’s Festival at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. Get a “passport” stamped at each country’s booth and learn about different cultures along the way. Embassy personnel will be on hand to share attire, arts and crafts, and food samples from their countries. Free, 11 AM – 4 PM.

FILM The 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense is still legendary, even 35 years later: David Byrne’s exuberance (and ridiculously oversized suit) is electric in this performance by the Talking Heads captured by director Jonathan Demme. Even the concert’s pacing is perfect: the show starts out with Byrne alone on stage, and members of the band gradually join him, song by song, until they’re all performing together on “Burning Down the House.” The film screens at the Hirshhorn; seating is first-come, first-served. Free, 3 PM.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this weekend

“American Myth & Memory: David Levinthal Photographs” closes 10/14 at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.