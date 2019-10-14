Bid On Works By Emerging DC Artists At This All-Night Party

Within the DC art scene, Logan Circle gallery Transformer thrives as a hub for unique and innovative artists. It only makes sense that their flagship event would be just as inventive.

For the second year in a row, the gallery’s silent auction and gala will be held at the Corcoran School of the Arts & Design on October 26. This year’s theme is Bauhaus Cabaret, both to honor the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus art movement and in recognition of the gallery’s collaboration with German artists.

Around 175 artists, the majority of whom are DC-based emerging artists, will have works up for grabs at the event. Transformer co-founder Victoria Reis says she wants the event to be an “all-night party” where the art and artists are the centerpiece.

“This is a great entry point for emerging collectors to be able to see and experience an incredible, curated array of artworks that are affordable to pursue purchasing,” says Reis.

Among the works featured is a thought-provoking light installment by Stephanie Mercedes. Forged from melted bullets and neon lights, “How Can You” is an understated yet effective message of resistance.

As part of Transformer’s relationship with the Goethe Institute, works by a number German artists will be in the auction, including a pair of icy-blue, crystalized Adidas socks by Miriam Jonas. German ambassador Emily Haber will also serve as diplomatic chair for the event.

With ticket prices for the event starting at $200, guests will have the chance to mingle with rising stars in the DC arts scene and take part in the silent auction for pieces priced well below their market value. There will also be music and live performance art throughout the event.

Not the most seasoned bidder? Even if you don’t hold the winning bid, you might not go home empty-handed—Reis says that the silent auction has notoriously sparked some love connections between attendees.

The Transformer silent auction and benefit will be held on October 26 at the Corcoran School of the Arts & Design. Tickets are available at: transformer2019auction.eventbrite.com

Below are some of the works included in this year’s auction:

