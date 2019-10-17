Chevy Chase, Md.
Where: 3302 Winnett Rd.
How much: $1,950,000
When: Sunday, October 20 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because this six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom farmhouse-style abode offers rustic vibes with luxury updates. Find a huge eat-in kitchen, cost-saving solar panels, and charming wainscoting and crown-molding throughout its 6,000 square feet.
Silver Spring, Md.
Where: 2701 Hume Dr. #FH1
How much: $1,149,000
When: Sunday, October 20 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because you can still tell that it was once a fully operational firehouse, thanks to one-of-a-kind details like those bright-red garage doors that connect the kitchen and living room to an outdoor patio. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath residence also has heated floors and a private rooftop deck.
Capitol Hill
Where: 1402 C St., NE
How much: $929,000
When: Saturday, October 19 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM, Sunday, October 20 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM
Why: The newly renovated two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom townhouse features modern finishes—such as a glass handrail, wide-plank hardwoods, and marble showers—throughout. Plus, it has smart-home technology and a secluded rear patio.
Arlington, Va.
Where: 1943 N. Cleveland St.
How much: $709,900
When: Sunday, October 20 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because the 1928 bungalow was just renovated to include refinished hardwood floors and a stylish kitchen with modern appliances, brass fixtures, and blue cabinets. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house also just had a price drop.
NoMa
Where: 911 2nd St., NE
How much: $599,900
When: Saturday, October 19 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: The two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has its own entrance, and cool industrial details like exposed concrete and ductwork. It’s a short walk from H Street, Union Market, and both the Union Station and NoMa metro stops.