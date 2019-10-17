Chevy Chase, Md.

Where: 3302 Winnett Rd.

How much: $1,950,000

When: Sunday, October 20 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: Because this six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom farmhouse-style abode offers rustic vibes with luxury updates. Find a huge eat-in kitchen, cost-saving solar panels, and charming wainscoting and crown-molding throughout its 6,000 square feet.

Silver Spring, Md.

Where: 2701 Hume Dr. #FH1

How much: $1,149,000

When: Sunday, October 20 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: Because you can still tell that it was once a fully operational firehouse, thanks to one-of-a-kind details like those bright-red garage doors that connect the kitchen and living room to an outdoor patio. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath residence also has heated floors and a private rooftop deck.

Capitol Hill

Where: 1402 C St., NE

How much: $929,000

When: Saturday, October 19 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM, Sunday, October 20 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Why: The newly renovated two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom townhouse features modern finishes—such as a glass handrail, wide-plank hardwoods, and marble showers—throughout. Plus, it has smart-home technology and a secluded rear patio.

Arlington, Va.

Where: 1943 N. Cleveland St.

How much: $709,900

When: Sunday, October 20 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: Because the 1928 bungalow was just renovated to include refinished hardwood floors and a stylish kitchen with modern appliances, brass fixtures, and blue cabinets. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house also just had a price drop.

NoMa

Where: 911 2nd St., NE

How much: $599,900

When: Saturday, October 19 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: The two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has its own entrance, and cool industrial details like exposed concrete and ductwork. It’s a short walk from H Street, Union Market, and both the Union Station and NoMa metro stops.

