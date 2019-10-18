4 New Breakfast and Brunch Spots to Try This Weekend

Bindaas

2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

The Foggy Bottom location of the casual Indian restaurant from the Rasika team is launching bottomless brunch on Sundays. All-you-can-drink mango bellinis and spiced bloody Marys ($20 per person) join an a la carte menu of street food-inspired dishes like masala egg dosas, coconut-jaggery pancakes, and Parsi fried chicken. Brunch runs from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Bagel Uprising

2307A Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria

A popular farmers market bagel stand has found a brick-and-mortar home in Del Ray. Owner Chad Breckinridge teamed up with biscuit expert Nicole Jones of nearby Stomping Ground for the venture. Customers can order bagel sandwiches made with smoked fish, meats, and veggies, or or top the freshly baked rounds with creative cream cheese flavors (we like the sound of bacon-cheddar).

Shilling Canning Company

360 Water St., SE

You can have brunch for dinner at Navy Yard’s new Mid-Atlantic restaurant, which launches their new menu this Sunday from 11 AM to 8 PM. Hearty eats—such as scrapple with Autumn Olive pork, a fried egg, fall greens, and maple syrup, or dry-aged ribeye steak n’ eggs—work for morning or night. Wash it all down with an “autumnal mimosa” made with local Supreme core cider.

Dos Mamis

819 Upshur St., NW

Weekend brunch just launched at Petworth’s female-driven cocktail bar, and it’s another super-extended one—noon to midnight on Saturday and noon to 8 PM on Sunday. The bar doesn’t have a full kitchen, so expect fun snacks like fried French toast, deviled eggs with smoked salmon, breakfast empanadas, and a ton of mimosa and bloody options.

