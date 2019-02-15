100 Very Best Restaurants: #27 – Rasika/Rasika West End

Restaurateur Ashok Bajaj continues to set the standard for Indian dining in Washington—and beyond. Whether you’re at the modern West End location or the moodily lit Penn Quarter original, you’ll find a kitchen that has mastered the art of spicing. Decorated chef Vikram Sunderam serves excellent renditions of crowd-pleasers such as chicken tikka masala but also indulgences like truffled minced-lamb kebabs and silky glazed cod. Vegetables also get star treatment. Don’t miss the artichoke-and-cremini-mushroom korma or the asparagus uttapam, a rice-lentil pancake, topped with coconut chutney. Expensive.

