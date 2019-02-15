100 Very Best Restaurants: #49 – Bindaas

If Rasika and the Bombay Club have defined Indian fine-dining in Washington, their more casual sister restaurants set the bar for Indian street food. Among the most addictive snacks: sweet and savory golgappas—round crisps filled with avocado, yogurt, and tamarind chutney—and popcorn-like shrimp bezule electrified by lemon and chilies. Some dishes stray farther from tradition than others. The bacon-cheese-and-chili naan could double as a breakfast sandwich. The Foggy Bottom location has more sandwich-like options and curries, but we’ve found better consistency at the cozier Cleveland Park branch. Moderate.

