100 Very Best Restaurants: #49 – Bindaas

If Rasika and the Bombay Club have defined Indian fine-dining in Washington, their more casual sister restaurants set the bar for Indian street food. Among the most addictive snacks: sweet and savory golgappas—round crisps filled with avocado, yogurt, and tamarind chutney—and popcorn-like shrimp bezule electrified by lemon and chilies. Some dishes stray farther from tradition than others. The bacon-cheese-and-chili naan could double as a breakfast sandwich. The Foggy Bottom location has more sandwich-like options and curries, but we’ve found better consistency at the cozier Cleveland Park branch. Moderate.
Join the conversation!
Share
Executive Food Editor/Critic
Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.
Food Editor
Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.
Food Editor
Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.