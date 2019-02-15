Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #49 – Bindaas

If Rasika and the Bombay Club have defined Indian fine-dining in Washington, their more casual sister restaurants set the bar for Indian street food. Among the most addictive snacks: sweet and savory golgappas—round crisps filled with avocado, yogurt, and tamarind chutney—and popcorn-like shrimp bezule electrified by lemon and chilies. Some dishes stray farther from tradition than others. The bacon-cheese-and-chili naan could double as a breakfast sandwich. The Foggy Bottom location has more sandwich-like options and curries, but we’ve found better consistency at the cozier Cleveland Park branch. Moderate.

3309 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC

