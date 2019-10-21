Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: October 21 -27

Monday

Meet DC Run Crew at the New Balance store in Friendship Heights for a HIIT/cardio workout. Be ready to go at 7 PM.

5301 Wisconsin Ave. NW; #170

Wednesday

Head to the Plaza at Tysons Corner for a yoga class with Athleta. It starts at 8 AM, and there will also be a DJ and raffle prizes.

1961 Chain Bridge Rd., Tysons

Thursday

Bundle up for some outdoor yoga at Marvin Gaye Park. Bring a mat and water—class starts at 6 PM.

411 Division Ave. NE, #499

Friday

Free Fitness Fridays lets you check out all the workout studios located along the Rhode Island Avenue corridor in Northeast. Today’s class will be a HIIT workout at Fitness Snob, which begins at 6 PM.

617 Rhode Island Ave. NE

Saturday

The 14th Street Lululemon will host a flow with Vibrate Higher that will blend exercises like jumping jacks and burpees with yoga. There will be free post-class snacks, too. Be ready to go at 9 AM.

1925 14th St. NW

