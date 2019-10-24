THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

MUSEUMS The Hirshhorn will show a collection of 30 colorful paintings by abstract painter Pat Steir starting on Thursday. These large-scale works will create a color wheel as visitors walk around the perimeter of the second floor gallery; Steir’s method of pouring colors on canvas creates shifting hues with each painting. Through September 7.

FILM In the mid-90s, Dayton, Ohio noise-rock band Brainiac seemed to hit success with an album on indie-rock label Touch & Go and tours opening for Beck and the Breeders. But after frontman Tim Taylor’s death in 1997, the group disbanded, never releasing its still-in-progress fourth album. The new documentary Transmissions After Zero explores the band’s history and influence and touches on the challenges of moving on after the loss of a friend; it includes interviews with musicians such as the Melvins’ Buzz Osbourne, Shellac’s Steve Albini, and the Jesus Lizard’s David Yow. The film screens on Thursday at the Black Cat. $8, 7:30 PM.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

BASEBALL The Nationals have taken an incredible 2-0 lead in the World Series against the Houston Astros. This weekend, the team will play the first World Series games in Washington since 1933, when the Senators lost to the New York Giants (those Senators became the Minnesota Twins in 1961; the next Washington team named the Senators moved to Texas and became the Rangers in 1972). Getting tickets to the home games won’t be easy—unless you’re willing to shell out for insane resale prices—but fans can still wear red and cheer on the team at numerous watch parties around the city. Opening pitches are at 8:07 PM on Friday, Saturday, and (if needed) Sunday.

FILM The 26th annual LGBTQ Film Festival, Reel Affirmations, will screen 26 films this weekend at the Gala Hispanic Theatre. The documentary Seahorse (10/27) follows a transgender man who had a baby; Queen of the Capital (10/25) shows a local drag performer who balances drag with a bureaucratic day job. Through October 27. Single screenings are $14; passes are $40-$200.

ART The Robin Bell exhibit “Refractions” closes on Sunday at the Lost Origins Gallery, and there are several special concluding events throughout the weekend. Bell will perform on Friday (solo) and on Saturday (with Doug Kallmeyer). On Sunday, the show will close with a talk by Bell and artist Tom Bunnel. Friday: 7 PM – 10 PM. Saturday: 2 PM – 5 PM. Sunday: 3 PM – 6 PM.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

MUSEUMS Check out new portraits at the National Portrait Gallery’s exhibit “The Outwin 2019: American Portraiture Today,” which features the finalists in the gallery’s triennial competition which received over 2,600 submissions. The competition aims to cultivate modern portrait artists; 46 made the cut to be displayed in the show, and the winner (not yet announced!) will be commissioned to create a portrait for the museum’s permanent collection. Through August 30.

PODCAST The weekly “Pod Save the World” podcast features discussions about foreign policy between former White House National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor and former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, plus assorted guests. Hear a live taping of the conversation at DAR Constitution Hall for the opening event of this weekend’s J Street National Conference, which focuses on US-Israel relations. The schedule includes speakers Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer as well as 2020 candidates Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Julián Castro. Podcast taping: $50-$90, 7:30 PM. The conference: 10/16-10/29.

COMICS Free Comic Book Day happens in May, but there’s another chance to get free comics this Saturday: Halloween Comic Fest has a spooky/horror theme, so head out to a local store (Fantom, Big Planet, and Victory are all participating) and pick up one of the many titles available. All ages (and costumes!) are welcome. Free, hours vary by location.

MUSEUMS Families can get in the October spirit at two different museums this Saturday. Get spooky at the Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center with the annual “Air & Scare.” Wear costumes, see some scary science experiments, and trick-or-treat indoors inside the museum. In DC, the Smithsonian American Art Museum is hosting a Dia de los Muertos Family Day. Make crafts, watch Mexican folk dance performances, and get your face painted to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Air & Scare: Free (parking is $15 per car), noon – 5:30 PM. Dia de los Muertos Family Day: Free, 11:30 AM – 3 PM.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

CRAFTS Browse goods made by local women artists and designers at the MakeHer Mart at the National Museum of Women in the Arts. More than 30 artisans will be on hand at this event, which kicks off the two-day MakeHer Summit. On Sunday afternoon, hear a panel discussion about women in the hospitality industry. MakeHer Mart: $10, 10 AM – 4 PM. “Fresh Talk” Panel: $25, 4:30 PM.

BOOKS/TELEVISION New York Times “Modern Love” column editor Daniel Jones will be at Sixth and I talking about the thousands of essays about relationships he’s read and the Amazon Video series (starring Anne Hathaway and Tina Fey) based on the column. He will chat with Deborah Copaken, whose essay “When Cupid is a Prying Journalist” was adapted for the TV series; that particular episode will screen at the event. Copies of the newly-updated “Modern Love” anthology will be available for purchase and signing after the discussion. $20, 7 PM.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this weekend

“In Fashion: Selections from the GW Collection” closes 10/27 at the Corcoran School of the Arts & Design