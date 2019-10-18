It’s time for the Nationals to #finishthefight. The World Series starts Tuesday, October 22, and as you’d expect, there are plenty of creative food and drink specials and watch parties that will help you root for the home team. You can munch on a Max Scherzer-themed hot dog, dive into a Howie Kendrick-inspired pizza, or drink a commemorative World Series IPA. A Nationals spokesperson says that Nationals Park may host watch parties for away games, but details haven’t been finalized.

Near Nationals Park

Bardo Brewing

25 Potomac Ave., SE

Want to get your pup in on the #Natitude action? Head to this dog-friendly waterfront beer garden. It’s set to host pregame parties on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with $7 pints until midnight. Bonus: wear a Nats costume to Saturday’s Halloween party (6 to 11 PM) and you might win a prize.

Bluejacket

300 Tingey St., SE

The Navy Yard brewery will tap its 86 Years IPA just in time for Tuesday’s game (the name refers to how long it’s been since a Washington team made it into the World Series). The double IPA includes hints of passionfruit, peach, and orange, and it may be bottled soon with a commemorative label.

The Brig

1007 Eighth St., SE

The popular pregame hangout is projecting every game throughout its German-style outdoor beer garden (after dusk, the game will be shown on a 25-foot projection screen). Brats, pretzels, and $28 buckets of tall-boys are on the menu. Choose from Natty Boh, Narragansett, PBR, Bud Light, and more.

Mission Navy Yard

1221 Van St., SE

Right across from the center field entrance, this Mexican spot plans to host hundreds of fans at its two-level bar. The bar will open two hours before each game, and will serve $25 buckets of beer and $5 margaritas and shots until 2 am. Plus, there are appetizers like chorizo sliders or quesadillas.

Nicoletta Pizzeria

301 Water St., SE

One of the top spots for pre-game pizza will celebrate with a limited time pie: Howie’s Grand Slam, with spinach, banana peppers, crispy porchetta, and a creamy white sauce ($20). Plus, there’s cornhole.

Shilling Canning Company

360 Water St., SE

The Mid-Atlantic-inspired restaurant will shell out (heh) $2 oysters, and host a special happy hour from 5 to 6:30 PM on Tuesday through Friday with wine, Oriole Park lager, and more. To wish Howie Kendrick good luck on his homers, order a special $9 cocktail with vodka, ginger, nutmeg, and bitters.

Walters Sports Bar

10 N St., SE

This fan favorite sports bar across from Nats Park offers 24 self-service beer taps and a 220-inch TV. The bar will serve up buckets of wings, Bud Light, and Truly seltzer for under $20 until 2 AM (or 3 AM on Saturday).

Elsewhere Around DC, Maryland, and Virginia

The Blaguard

2003 18th St., NW

This two-story sports bar in Adams Morgan is serving up game day grub like chili-cheese hot dogs, along with $3 Bud Light and Natty Boh until last call at 1:30 AM (or 2:30 AM if it’s the weekend).

Duffy’s Irish Pub

1016 H St., NE

Duffy’s has some of the best wings in DC, and you can grab them for half price on Wednesday, October 23. There will be a $9 Budweiser tall-boy-and-shot special on each game day. The pub closes at midnight on weekdays, but it stays open until 2 AM on Friday and Saturday.

The Greene Turtle

7879 Heneska Loop, Alexandria

Head over to the Green Turtle’s Hilltop Village Center location for a game 3 watch party on Friday from 8 PM to 1:30 AM. Watch the Nats on all the big screens, then sing your heart out at karaoke hosted by M.C. Big Swig until close. Wear your best Halloween costume for a chance to win over $300 in prizes.

The Midlands

3333 Georgia Ave., NW

Park yourself at one of this Park View beer garden’s fire pits and watch the game on the patio. It’ll serve hot mulled cider with spiced rum, and all the games will be shown until closing time: midnight on weekdays, and 3 AM on the weekend.

The Occidental

1475 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

More than 80 years ago, the Washington Senators celebrated their World Series win at this downtown dining room. Now, you can sip $10 bourbon cocktails named after the former team and watch the games on the patio while supporting a good cause: the Youth Baseball Academy Initiative.

Quincy’s South

11401 Woodglen Dr., Bethesda

Honor Gerardo Parra with “baby shark” sliders, covered in provolone and blackberry habanero sauce, and dig into Howie Kendrick-inspired nachos, an MVP bacon hot dog, and classic wings. The neighborhood hangout will offer bottle buckets and pitchers during the games, too.

Rock and Roll Hotel

1353 H St., NE

The concert venue is hosting a watch party Tuesday, October 22, with multiple TVs playing the game in its rooftop bar and second floor. There’s no cover charge, and drink specials include $7 Devils Backbone Earned Run Ale and $1 off rail drinks. Doors open at 6 PM.

This post will be updated as new details become available.

