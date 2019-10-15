These Very DC Bars are Showing the Nationals Game AND the Democratic Debate Tonight

It’s safe to say there’s a lot going on in DC tonight. The Nationals are playing Game 4 of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals, while the Democrats are holding the fourth primary debate. Both start around 8 PM. Luckily for you, these DC bars will be showing both the Nats game and the debate—plus happy hour deals, because, DC.

Stoney’s

1433 P St., NW

The Logan Circle hangout will show the Nationals game (with sound) on the first floor of the bar, while the debate will be shown upstairs. However, the bar warns there might be some Nats fan overflow on the second floor depending on how many people show up. Happy hour runs from 4 to 7 PM, so you can snack on $10 wings or $5 rail drinks and house wine ahead of game/debate time.

Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE

Politically-minded viewers can head over to this pub near Union Station, where the debate will be played with full sound at the bar. The Nationals game will also be showing on a number of screens without sound (though who knows, things could change). From 5 PM until close, the bar will offer $13 Bud Light pitchers and drink specials themed for baseball and political fans.

Nellie’s Sports Bar

900 U St., NW

No need to pick at Nellie’s – the debate and the Nationals game will be playing on multiple TVs. Deals like $15 buckets of Budweiser and Bud Light will be available all night. If you’re still seeking entertainment, there’s drag bingo at 7 PM.

The Midlands

3333 Georgia Ave., NW

This spacious beer garden hosts a two-for-one watch party tonight, complete with $5 pints of Mermaid Pilsner and festive drinks like $5 hot mulled cider. Plus, local drafts are buy one, get one from 4 to 7 PM.

Ivy & Coney

1537 7th St., NW

The unassuming Shaw sports bar will play the Nationals game with sound all evening. Depending on how busy it gets, the debate might be relegated to subtitles-only. Happy hour runs from 4 to 7 PM, with cheap eats like a $5 Coney Dog and Miller Lite combo.

