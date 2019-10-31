We Talked To a Bunch of Fans Who Came Out To Nats Park In the Rain

The Game 7 watch party at Nationals Park was an emotional rollercoaster alternating between anger, hope, and celebration. According to the team, more than 16,000 fans braved the rain to cheer on the home team from afar.

Early on, when the Astros had a one- and then two-run lead, the air was tense. Fans yelled profanities at the umps on the jumbo screen and mocked their calls at home plate, a sentiment fueled by a controversial call in Game 6. Anthony Rendon’s solo home run in the seventh inning lifted the mood, but it was Howie Kendrick’s two-run blast that really inspired hope. Attendees—who until then had been sheltering from the rain in the concourse—started trickling into the seats. As the Nats continued to score—thanks to Juan Soto and Adam Eaton singles in the eighth and ninth—the trickle into the seats turned into a flood.

When the Astros failed to score in the bottom of the eighth, fans sang “You Had a Bad Day.” After the final out, soaked fans hugged and sang along to Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

We talked to some of the fans who braved the rain to cheer on the home team.

Join the conversation!