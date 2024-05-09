The former White House press secretary–who’s now on MSNBC–spills about her time in President Biden’s briefing room and shares some thoughts on effective communication, dispensing advice on topics such as active listening.
This article appears in the May 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
3 New Memoirs by Prominent Women
New books from Joan Nathan, Jen Psaki, and Doris Kearns Goodwin
Say More
by Jen Psaki
The former White House press secretary–who’s now on MSNBC–spills about her time in President Biden’s briefing room and shares some thoughts on effective communication, dispensing advice on topics such as active listening.
An Unfinished Love Story
by Doris Kearns Goodwin
Combining memoir and biography, this book by the prominent presidential historian explores various aspects of the 1960s–and also the final years she was able to spend with her late husband.
My Life in Recipes
by Joan Nathan
One of Jewish cooking’s most notable promoters, the DC writer here uses food to tell her own story. There are more than 100 recipes–from matzoh-ball soup to the black-and-white cookie–along with plenty of personal narrative.
