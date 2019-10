DC will honor the world champion Washington Nationals (THAT IS A REAL THING) Saturday with a victory parade down Constitution Avenue, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday. The parade will begin at Constitution and 15th Streets, Northwest, at 2 PM and travel east to Pennsylvania Avenue and 3 Street, Northwest, where there will be a rally for the team.

