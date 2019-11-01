Brighton

949 Wharf St., SW

Venture down towards the waterfront to Brighton’s “Finish the Keg” celebration. The British-seaside-themed pub will offer Devils Backbone Earned Run Ale for $6 a glass, from 11 a.m.until 3 a.m.

Carmine’s

425 7th St., NW

Starting at 10 a.m., the Italian eatery will set up tables outside to sell water, sodas, and coffee for $2, and your choice of an Italian sub or tomato-and-mozzarella sandwich for $9, both with chips. Venture inside to watch parade coverage on the TVs and enjoy the all-day happy hour menu, or you can order a Nationals Cooler made with bourbon, lemonade, and cranberry juice.

The Occidental

1475 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

The historic restaurant is where the Washington Senators dined during their 1924 and 1933 World Series runs. From 11 a.m. until close, the Occidental’s patio watch party will show the parade on TVs; the menu will offer all-day happy hour with $2 Bud Lights and themed cocktails, including a bourbon “Senators” drink. Wear your Nats gear and you’ll get 19-percent off all food. Some lucky fan will win a dinner for two.

The Partisan and Rustico

709 D St., NW; 827 Slaters Lane

Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s the Partisan will offer $5 chili half-smokes and select drafts. In Alexandria, Rustico will also screen the festivities on three outdoor screens during its NovemberFest.

ThinkFoodGroup

Multiple locations in DC and Virginia

Brunch at celebrity chef and DC hero José Andrés’s restaurants before the parade, or stick around to enjoy half-priced drinks all weekend. Jaleo is serving half-priced red sangria, China Chilcano is crafting half-priced cocktails, and Oyamel has their signature margarita at half off.

