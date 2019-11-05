News

Virginia Brewery Introduces “Sell the Team” IPA for Redskins Fans

Photo by Flickr user Keith Allison.

The occupants of Redskins owner Dan Snyder‘s luxury box were reportedly “stunned” in 2009 when fans at FedEx Field chanted “sell the team” during what then felt, quaintly, like a low point–Jim Zorn‘s 2-4 start. Now the Redskins are 1-8, FedEx Field is a suburb of whatever team is visiting at the moment, and the team is at war with its best player. So maybe it’s time to start the chant again?

Tomorrow, Harpers Ferry Brewing in Purcellville will release its “Sell the Team” double IPA, which it describes as “Bitter and slightly disappointing like a day at fedex field.” The brewery is closed Tuesday and no one answered when Washingtonian called to find out whether this beer would be available to go, but it’s only a 47-minute drive from the Redskins’ Ashburn HQ if anyone there wants to give this beer a try. The beer packs a 9.5 percent alcohol punch, though, so bring a driver.

