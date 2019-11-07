Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This November

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation.

Andrew Bakaj The young lawyer reps the whistle­blowers involved in the impeachment probe.

Alysha Butler A teacher at McKinley Tech, she was named National History Teacher of the Year.

Joe Tierney DC’s “Gentleman Toker” cannabis expert is closing his site, saying he can’t guarantee weed’s safety.

Sheila Johnson This year’s Middleburg Film Festival—which she founded—is packed with anticipated fall movies.

Robert Jordan Amtrak’s new customer-service exec is helping redo Union Station so lines no longer snake all over.

Disinvited!

Brandon Howard The Virginia activist and others marched through an Alexandria farmers market with guns­—to show they could.

Credits: Photograph of Tierney by Evy Mages; Photograph of Johnson by Eugene Gologursky/Getty; Photograph of Howard by Scott Elmquist for Style Weekly.

This article appears in the November 2019 issue of Washingtonian.