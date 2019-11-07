News

Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This November

Written by | Published on
Photo-illustration by John Ueland.

About Guest List

Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.

A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation.

 

Andrew Bakaj

The young lawyer reps the whistle­blowers involved in the impeachment probe.

 

Alysha Butler

A teacher at McKinley Tech, she was named National History Teacher of the Year.

 

Joe Tierney

DC’s “Gentleman Toker” cannabis expert is closing his site, saying he can’t guarantee weed’s safety.

 

Sheila Johnson

This year’s Middleburg Film Festival—which she founded—is packed with anticipated fall movies.

 

Robert Jordan

Amtrak’s new customer-service exec is helping redo Union Station so lines no longer snake all over.

Disinvited!

Brandon Howard

The Virginia activist and others marched through an Alexandria farmers market with guns­—to show they could.

Credits: Photograph of Tierney by Evy Mages; Photograph of Johnson by Eugene Gologursky/GettyPhotograph of Howard by Scott Elmquist for Style Weekly.

This article appears in the November 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day