THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

THEATER Playwright Edward Albee is best-known for his 1962 Tony Award-winning play Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, but one of his more recent plays, Occupant, stages an interview with renowned sculptor Louise Nevelson after her death. The conversation follows her emigration from Russia to the US as a child, her failed marriage, and her career as an artist. Occupant runs at Theater J through December 8. $34-$69.

FOOD Explore Alexandria restaurants at the second “Rock the Block” to benefit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. With a wristband and a map, make your own culinary tour of participating Old Town spots (which will be closed to the public during this event). Taste specialty cocktails and food at restaurants such as Vermillion, The Majestic, Sweet Fire Donna’s Barbecue, and more. $125, 6 PM.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

EXPERIENCE Learn about the Arctic Refuge at an interactive experience at the AutoShop in Union Market. Step through this immersive exhibit to see the beauty of the Arctic Refuge, from its wildlife and ice shelves to the lights of the Aurora Borealis, and learn about the impact of proposed oil and gas drilling projects. Through November 11. $8-$10.

FESTIVAL If you’re obsessed with Serial and My Favorite Murder, camp out at Lisner Auditorium this weekend for the true-crime festival Death Becomes Us. Check out podcast tapings (The Murder Squad on 11/9, Buzzfeed Unsolved on 11/10), hear tales about capturing the DC Sniper (11/9), and celebrate the retirement of Homicide Hunter Joe Kenda (11/9). To close out the weekend, The Truth About True Crime host Amanda Knox will speak with Lorena (Bobbitt) Gallo (11/10). Through November 10. $25-$35 for each event.

THEATER See the DC premiere of Airness at the Keegan Theatre. Inspired by the real-life air guitar world championship, the comedy follows a group of wannabe-rockstars who are facing off in an competition of performative shredding. Through November 30. $41-$51.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

ART Artist Xena Ni presents “The Lottery,” an interactive art show about immigration, at Hole in the Sky. The event will share three different stories, including the artist’s experience moving to America, exploring the hardships that new policies will force on other immigrants. Featuring art as well as music, the show will offer visitors concrete steps they can take to stand with immigrants and their families. Free, 7 PM-11 PM.

DANCE Jane Franklin Dance will perform “Mix It Up” at three different shows at Theatre on the Run in Arlington. Each performance will feature a different lineup of DC-area artists, such as a clogging performance by Emily Crews of Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble, a dance/multimedia collage piece by Light Switch Dance Theatre, and two different programs by Jane Franklin Dance. Performances are November 9, 16, and 23. $22, 7:30 PM.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

IMPROV Try your hand at improvisational theater with the Washington Improv Theater (WIT) group at a workshop at the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s MacMillan Education Center. Test your creativity and on-the-spot thinking while learning the fundamentals of improvisation. Free (registration required), 1 PM.

CRAFTS Learn about plants at a class on DIY wreaths and natural dyes at Big Bear Cafe. Two instructors from the United States Botanic Garden and the National Arboretum will lead participants through how to choose materials, how to wire a wreath, how to extract color for dyes, and the principles of color and texture. All materials will be provided. $130, 3 PM.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

DISCUSSION Remember our nation’s veterans with a panel discussion at the American Revolution Institute’s Anderson House. Hear how veterans have been treated and honored since the American Revolution, when these traditions first started; the discussion will include two assistant professors of history—Sam Houston State’s Brian Matthew Jordan and Binghamton University’s Stephen R. Ortiz—and Miranda Summers Lowe, curator in the Division of Political and Military History at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. Free, 6:30 PM.

THEATER Mosaic Theater’s “Reading Series” continues with a staged reading of East of the River (part 2) at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. In this musical, residents of Anacostia work to prevent a gentrification project spearheaded by a former neighborhood local. Written by local writer Star Johnson, East of the River (part 2) is a recipient of the Trish Vradenburg Play Commission Program. $15, 7 PM.