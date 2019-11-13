DC Bars Open Early for Impeachment Hearings With Happy Hour Specials

The Partisan

709 D St., NW

If you 1) need a morning kick to get through impeachment day and 2) don’t mind spending $25 on breakfast, head to the Penn Quarter butchery/restaurant for a whiskey-and-breakfast sandwich combo. The special includes a pour of small-batch Colonel E. H. Taylor whiskey with your choice of sammie. Other whiskies will be $2 off throughout the day (fine print: anything over $12). All TVs will be tuned to the hearings.

Duffy’s Irish Pub

1016 H St., NE

The H Street corridor bar will host “Happy Hearing Hours” during all impeachment hearings with themed drinks like a “Subpoena Colada” and “James and Giant Impeachment.” Deals include $6 20-ounce Guinness, $5 rails, $2 off beer and wine, and food (wings, quesadillas) for $6. There are ample TVs to watch the political action.

The Midlands

3333 Georgia Ave., NW

Park View’s beer garden opens early at 9:30 AM on Wednesday and Friday—and there’s plenty of room to bring all of your politically minded, office-opposed friends. Come for specials, stay for the hearings on the indoor TVs, stay longer (maybe forever?) for “just in case Champagne.”

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave., NW

Doors open early at 10 AM at the American tavern on Wednesday and Friday, and all TVs are tuned to the hearings with sound. Perhaps given its track record with a certain controversial bottomless special, nothing has been posted yet, but no one can argue that a beer and breakfast BLT will make this day/any day better.

Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE

Everything is peachy at this Capitol Hill bar, which opens at 9:50 AM for the hearings. You can order a peach vodka-and-schnapps “I Got 99 Problems But Impeachment Ain’t One” drink, or a Jim Beam Peach “Impeachment Please…” cocktail. Or stave off a gnarly impeachment hangover and opt for a $15 Bud/Bud Light bucket.

Hawk ’n’ Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Happy hour starts at 10 AM when the doors open on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Specials last until 7 PM so don’t forget to pad the stomach (especially if you’re making it a triple-header).

