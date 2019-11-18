News

PHOTOS: The Third Biennial American Portrait Gala Honored Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeff Bezos, Anna Wintour, and Others

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery hosted its third biennial American Portrait Gala on November 17th.
If New Yorkers have the Met Gala, then Washingtonians have the American Portrait Gala. At least that was the case this year, where the National Portrait Gallery‘s biennial black tie benefit might have clinched the top spot for most star-studded DC fundraiser of 2019 (last month’s Mark Twain Prize might be neck and neck).

Sunday’s sold-out event raised more than $2 million in support of the Smithsonian museum’s endowment for exhibitions, with more than 700 guests in attendance.

This year’s honorees included Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, Nobel Laureate Frances Arnold, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee band Earth, Wind & Fire, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, and  hip-hop musical Hamilton playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The “Portrait of a Nation Prize” winners began the weekend with a private welcome dinner on Saturday evening at the British Ambassador’s residence just off Embassy Row. While it’s possible that Wintour facilitated such a connection (she is an appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire after all), it’s more likely this year’s well connected gala chairs clinched that exclusive invite.  Joining founding chairs Wayne and Catherine Reynolds for 2019 were national chairs Randi Charno Levine and Jeffrey Levine and Joseph Ujobai and Eduardo Ardiles, along with DC chairs Kristin and John Cecchi and Susanna and Jack Quinn.

Given the caliber of winners this year, and philanthropic and social acumen of the organizers, it’s no wonder that last night’s guest list read like a who’s who of the District. Two former First Ladies, the current Speaker of the House and House Majority Leader, a newly minted World Series champion, the Secretary of Commerce, news anchors, ambassadors, governors, senators, the luminaries go on and on.

At its core, the artwork that resides in the Portrait Gallery is intended to portray those individuals whose lives tell the American story. Judging by Sunday’s gala, it’s a story worth repeating!

American Portrait Gala Bezos
2019 “Portrait of a Nation Prize” recipient Jeff Bezos admires his portrait at the gallery.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Producer Julia Carey, TV host James Corden, and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour take in the artwork inside the gallery’s portrait corridor.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
2019 Washington, DC, Gala Co-Chairs Susanna Quinn and Kristin Cecchi flank Founding Gala Co-Chair Catherine Reynolds.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Members of Earth, Wind & Fire pose in front of their portrait.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Legendary record producer Clive Davis, philanthropist Adrienne Arsht, and National Portrait Gallery director Kim Sajet.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
2019 “Portrait of a Nation Prize” recipient Lin-Manuel Miranda shares a laugh in front of his portrait.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Former First Lady Michelle Obama presented Lin-Manuel Miranda with his prize.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
The VIP reception before the start of the program.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Marcelle Pomerleau, Senator Patrick Leahy, and renown portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Cindy Jones, Anna Wintour, Samar Langhorne, and Amy Baier.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Chef José Andrés and his wife Patricia Andrés. The Nobel Peace Prize-nominated chef had chicken soup delivered to members of the press who were standing outside to cover the evening’s red carpet arrivals, according to producer Brendan Kownacki.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi chats with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during dinner.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
France Córdova, astrophysicist and director of the National Science Foundation, and 2019 “Portrait of a Nation Prize” recipient and Nobel Laureate Frances Arnold.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Dave and Jamie Dorros with the 2019 gala’s Honorary Fashion Designer Prabal Gurung.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
In presenting Anna Wintour with her prize, comedian James Corden actually dressed-up as the iconic fashion editor.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
2019 national gala chair Randi Charno Levine.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Revolution Chairman and CEO Steve Case and his wife, Jean Case, who is the Chairman of the National Geographic Society and CEO of the Case Foundation.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
James Corden and CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King chat with Senator Patrick Leahy.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Kim Visser, Kristin Cecchi, Prabal Gurung, Amra Fazlic, and Jayne Visser.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Earth, Wind & Fire got the crowd dancing as they closed down the gala.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Gayle King and Facebook Chief Marketing Officer Antonio Lucio.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Honoree Jeff Bezos had family from around the country in attendance to cheer him on, including brother Mark Bezos (third from right).
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Amazon Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs Jay Carney and ABC News Senior National Correspondent Claire Shipman.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Jeff Bezos’ son, Preston, presented his father with his prize on stage.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
CityCenterDC General Manager Timothy Lowery and Software & Information Industry Association Communications Manager Michael Zingali.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Adam and Tracy Bernstein.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Honoree Jeff Bezos’ place setting.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
SemSem founder and creative director Abeer Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, and gala founding chairs Catherine and Wayne Reynolds.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Washington, DC, gala chairs Susanna Quinn and Kristin Cecchi.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Vogue magazine Director of Communications Hildy Kuryk, Facebook’s Sharon Yang, and Anchyi Wei.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Artist Amy Sherald (second from right), who painted Michelle Obama’s official portrait at the gallery.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
What school night? Earth, Wind & Fire had guests rushing the stage just before midnight.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Marie Royce and former Congressman Ed Royce.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Gallery director Kim Sajet and honoree Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, discuss her portrait.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Hilary Geary and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Secretly Gifting co-founder Ashley Bronczek and Dream Finders Homes principal Matt Bronczek.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Artist Robert McCurdy and National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet with Jeff and Preston Bezos.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and philanthropist Annie Totah.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Graham Holdings Company Chairman Donald Graham and Heather and Ryan Zimmerman, who plays for the World Series Champion Washington Nationals.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Amy and Tripp Donnelly, CEO and founder of REQ.
American Portrait Gala Miranda Bezos WIntour
Jean-Marie Fernandez and Micky Farivar.

