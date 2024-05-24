News & Politics

Elton John, Kevin Hart, Nelly: Photos of the Best of Parties Around DC

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Elton John, Kevin Hart, Nelly: Photos of the Best of Parties Around DC
Bernie Taupin and Elton John, honorees of the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
March 7

Mission Dupont tenth-anniversary celebration

Mission Group’s Reed Landry, Fritz Brogan, and Nima Khazaeli.

 

March 13

Greater Washington Board of Trade 104th Mid-Winter Dinner at Washington National Cathedral

Washington Commanders president Jason Wright, Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Crispus Gordon III, and Coca-Cola Consolidated’s Altmann Pannell.
WMATA’s Randy Clarke, the Greater Washington Board of Trade’s Jack McDougle, DC Council member Brooke Pinto, and DC Council chairman Phil Mendelson.
PNC Bank’s Jermaine Johnson, former DC NFL stars Charles Mann and Brian Mitchell, and the Greater Washington Board of Trade’s Daniel Flores.

 

 March 15

National Cherry Blossom Festival Pink Tie Party at Union Station

Politico’s Matt Woelfel, Rochelle Julich of SHKR, Lindsay Gill of the ALS Association, and David Jack of Blossom Beverages.
David Moran of Clyde’s Restaurant Group, AT&T’s Christy Mayer Moran, the Greater Washington Partnership’s Chinyere Hubbard, and Spectrum Management’s George “Ty” Simpson.
Design Cuisine’s Shannon Shaffer, Sarah Gallo Shaffer of Little Joy Kits, Dede Byrnes of Design Cuisine, and Peter Byrnes of Capitol IT Group.

 

March 20

2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at DAR Constitution Hall

Honorees Bernie Taupin and Elton John.
Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

 

March 24

25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty and musician Robin Thicke.
Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein, Caryn Zucker, and comedian Kevin Hart, this year’s honoree.
Musicians Nelly and Ashanti.

 

March 26

Nationals Homecoming Gala at the Anthem

Monty Hoffman of Hoffman & Associates, Jodi Fick Rizzo of the Rizzo Family Foundation, and Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo.
Nationals principal owner Marla Lerner Tanenbaum and former DC mayor Anthony Williams.
Edmanuel Robles with Nationals stars Luis García Jr. and Victor Robles.

 

March 28

Female Chefs Celebration: Power of Pink Dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel

Bourbon Steak’s Chynna Ridgley, Quentin Welch, Maria Wytrykusz, and Kylin Brady.
