News & Politics

Lamar Jackson, Ray Lewis, Jimmy Charles: Photos of the Best of Parties Around DC

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Written by
| Published on
Lamar Jackson, Ray Lewis, Jimmy Charles: Photos of the Best of Parties Around DC
Baltimore Ravens stars Malik Cunningham, Zay Flowers, and Lamar Jackson.
Dan About Town

About Dan About Town

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.

April 30

2024 Grammys on the Hill Awards at the Hamilton Live

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and musician Sheryl Crow.
Musician Max Baca and the Recording Academy’s Todd Dupler.

 

May 1

2024 James W. Foley Freedom Awards at the National Press Club

Current Time TV director Pavel Butorin, James W. Foley Legacy Foundation founder Diane Foley, and musician Sting.

 

May 3

Merriweather Post Pavilion + I.M.P. 20 Year Anniversary Celebration at Merriweather Post Pavilion

I.M.P.’s Audrey Fix Schaefer (left) and Seth Hurwitz (second from right) with Merriweather Post Pavilion’s Brad Canfield and Jean Parker.

 

May 7

14th annual Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation Great Ladies Luncheon & Fashion Show at the Ritz-Carlton, Washington, DC

Great Ladies Luncheon & Fashion Show founders Marc and Elise Lefkowitz.
Fashion blogger Saumya Shiohare, Nailsaloon’s Andréa Vieira, André Wells of Events by André Wells, and Fox 5 news anchor Angie Goff.
Kristin Cecchi of Cecchi Homes, educational consultant Charlie Lefkowitz Crowley, and Mark Roithmayr, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation.

 

May 9

2024 Wine at Wolf Trap at the Barns at Wolf Trap

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management’s Ronya Corey, Miranda Vesey of Rabbit Skip Road, Andrita J. Andreas of Andreas Enterprises, and Renata Patterson of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Arvind Manocha of Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, Justin Moore and Aaron Silverman of Rose’s Restaurant Group, and Wolf Trap’s Sara Jaffe.
Michael Fauntroy, founding director of the Race, Politics, and Policy Center at George Mason University, attorney Pleasant S. Brodnax III, and Citi’s Margaret Paulsen.
May 10

2024 Imagination Stage Gala at the National Museum of Women in the Arts

Kim W. Barnette, Janet Stanford, and Yasemin Washington of Imagination Stage.
World Advisory’s Alexander Johnstone, gala co-chairs Michelle Johnstone and Ashley Bronczek, and Matt Bronczek of Dream Finders Homes.

 

May 18

2024 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course

Former Baltimore Ravens star Ray Lewis, Miranda Charles, and musician Jimmy Charles.
Baltimore Ravens stars Malik Cunningham, Zay Flowers, and Lamar Jackson.
Kevin Liles of 300 Elektra Entertainment and Belinda Stronach of 1/ST.

 

May 22

2024 NewsBash at the Four Seasons Hotel

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (center) with the Brand Guild’s Jayne Sandman (left) and Barbara Martin.
April 30

2024 Grammys on the Hill Awards at the Hamilton Live

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and musician Sheryl Crow.
Musician Max Baca and the Recording Academy’s Todd Dupler.

 

May 1

2024 James W. Foley Freedom Awards at the National Press Club

Current Time TV director Pavel Butorin, James W. Foley Legacy Foundation founder Diane Foley, and musician Sting.

 

May 3

Merriweather Post Pavilion + I.M.P. 20 Year Anniversary Celebration at Merriweather Post Pavilion

I.M.P.’s Audrey Fix Schaefer (left) and Seth Hurwitz (second from right) with Merriweather Post Pavilion’s Brad Canfield and Jean Parker.

 

May 7

14th annual Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation Great Ladies Luncheon & Fashion Show at the Ritz-Carlton, Washington, DC

Great Ladies Luncheon & Fashion Show founders Marc and Elise Lefkowitz.
Fashion blogger Saumya Shiohare, Nailsaloon’s Andréa Vieira, André Wells of Events by André Wells, and Fox 5 news anchor Angie Goff.
Kristin Cecchi of Cecchi Homes, educational consultant Charlie Lefkowitz Crowley, and Mark Roithmayr, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation.

 

May 9

2024 Wine at Wolf Trap at the Barns at Wolf Trap

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management’s Ronya Corey, Miranda Vesey of Rabbit Skip Road, Andrita J. Andreas of Andreas Enterprises, and Renata Patterson of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Arvind Manocha of Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, Justin Moore and Aaron Silverman of Rose’s Restaurant Group, and Wolf Trap’s Sara Jaffe.
Michael Fauntroy, founding director of the Race, Politics, and Policy Center at George Mason University, attorney Pleasant S. Brodnax III, and Citi’s Margaret Paulsen.

 

May 10

2024 Imagination Stage Gala at the National Museum of Women in the Arts

Kim W. Barnette, Janet Stanford, and Yasemin Washington of Imagination Stage.
World Advisory’s Alexander Johnstone, gala co-chairs Michelle Johnstone and Ashley Bronczek, and Matt Bronczek of Dream Finders Homes.

 

May 18

2024 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course

Former Baltimore Ravens star Ray Lewis, Miranda Charles, and musician Jimmy Charles.
Baltimore Ravens stars Malik Cunningham, Zay Flowers, and Lamar Jackson.
Kevin Liles of 300 Elektra Entertainment and Belinda Stronach of 1/ST.

 

May 22

2024 NewsBash at the Four Seasons Hotel

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (center) with the Brand Guild’s Jayne Sandman (left) and Barbara Martin.

This article appears in the April 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Dan Swartz
Dan Swartz