April 30
2024 Grammys on the Hill Awards at the Hamilton Live
May 1
2024 James W. Foley Freedom Awards at the National Press Club
May 3
Merriweather Post Pavilion + I.M.P. 20 Year Anniversary Celebration at Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 7
14th annual Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation Great Ladies Luncheon & Fashion Show at the Ritz-Carlton, Washington, DC
May 9
2024 Wine at Wolf Trap at the Barns at Wolf Trap
May 10
2024 Imagination Stage Gala at the National Museum of Women in the Arts
May 18
2024 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course
May 22
2024 NewsBash at the Four Seasons Hotel
This article appears in the April 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
