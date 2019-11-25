Here Are the DC Bars Staying Open Until 4 AM on Thanksgiving Eve

The night before Thanksgiving is like a city-wide pregame before a day of family-friendly football and turkey. DC’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration is recognizing the special occasion by extending holiday hours, so a long list of bars can serve alcohol until 4 AM.

Many bars are offering deals on Wednesday night to honor the drinking holiday. Wunder Garten is throwing their fourth annual Turk-Kegging party with $5 happy hour drinks. The NoMa beer garden is also serving hot cocktails like Irish coffee and hard cider so you can cozy up by the fire pits. Head to U Street for $5 kamikaze shots and $5.50 BudLights at Hawthorne or $5 vodka drinks at Nellie’s. At Espita Mezcaleria in Shaw and Biergarten Haus on H Street, happy hour is extended into a full night.

Want to keep the party going all the way through Turkey Day? Stoney’s on P Street is keeping regular hours on Thanksgiving (11 AM to 2 AM) and serving a $20 turkey dinner with sides. The special comes with your choice of spiced harvest ale or hard cider. Nellie’s will open at 3 PM, with happy hour specials and $15 buckets of beer.

Check out the full list of venues below as you plan your Drinksgiving celebration. Remember: bars that have applied for the extension might not be staying open all night, so we recommend giving them a call before showing up.

