Look Inside Home Goods Brand Parachute’s First DC Store

The home goods brand Parachute opened its first DC store last week. Best known for its bedding, the line also carries items such as towels, shower curtains, baby accessories, and home decor. The store is located in Liz, the mixed-use building on 14th Street that houses Whitman-Walker Health.

Originally founded in 2014 by CEO Ariel Kaye as a direct-to-consumer brand, Parachute has since expanded into brick-and-mortar stores. The DC location is its eighth location.

Inside the 1,415-square-foot store, customers will find a neutral-hued showroom filled with plants from Little Leaf and blooms from Flowers on 14th. All the Parachute designs will be on display, including its custom mattress, and a sink in the back of the store will allow customers try Parachute’s soap and hand cream collaboration with the brand Osea. An in-store tablet lets guests browse Parachute’s style guide for design inspiration.

The store will host a housewarming party December 5 with drinks and a DJ, and there will be an in-store monogramming event December 7.

Parachute; 1707 14th St. NW

