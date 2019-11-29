This Luxe In-Law Suite Has an Elevator That Works Like a Bank-Deposit Tube

An attic apartment, up all those steps, might seem a poor choice for an elderly resident. But with the addition of a clever elevator, Jonas Carnemark, owner of Carnemark Design & Build in Bethesda, created what his clients dubbed the “Peninsula Suite” in their 1920s Tudor in Forest Hills.

“The homeowners asked me if they could do something with their attic, but the steep staircase was an issue,” says Carnemark. The solution: a three-foot-diameter pneumatic elevator installed in a corner by the foyer, with a stop on the second-floor landing and another in the attic suite. “The pneumatic system works just like a bank-deposit tube, riding on a cushion of air,” Carnemark says. Though the style isn’t big enough for a wheelchair, it can fit up to two people at a time.

ELEVATORS AND THE BOTTOM LINE $20,000–$35,000

One of the least expensive options: a platform, such as the Stiltz lift, that lifts people up one level. One of the least expensive options: a platform, such as the Stiltz lift, that lifts people up one level. $30,000–$60,000

A small pneumatic elevator fits two people but can’t accommodate a wheelchair. $100,000+

Expect to pay six figures for a larger elevator that reaches four floors and requires remodeling on each level.

The configuration works well for the family, not only because the elevator will come in handy if the in-laws develop mobility issues down the road but also because it gives them a direct route from the front door up to their suite. In other words, it allows them to avoid intruding on the rest of the house.

Their suite includes a living area with a coffee bar, a bedroom, and a spa-like bathroom­ whose shower doesn’t have a threshold—“for any future accessibility needs,” explains Carnemark.

AVOIDING IN-LAW INSANITY Builders’ tips for maintaining home value—and helping everyone get along. Don’t skip on soundproofing

Your in-laws may love their grandchildren, but they probably don’t love being woken up by them in the middle of the night. Do accessibility right

Future buyers—and current elderly parents—don’t want a space that looks institutional or built for disabilities. Create enough private space

Without a sitting area and at least a spot to make coffee, an in-law suite is just a guest room. Build an outdoor space

Even better than a sitting area: a private deck or patio. Or go all out

A private backyard guesthouse may someday also add value as a rental unit.

